Lee Hyuk-jae Crashes Into Motorcycle While Driving Drunk; 'At License-Suspension Level'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Comedian Lee Hyuk-jae was booked by police after causing an accident by crashing into a motorcycle while driving under the influence of alcohol.

On the 9th, Incheon Yeonsu Police Station said it was investigating Lee Hyuk-jae, who was booked without detention on suspicion of drunk driving under the Road Traffic Act.

Lee Hyuk-jae is suspected of injuring a motorcycle rider in his 20s after driving while intoxicated and crashing into the rear of the motorcycle, which was waiting at a traffic signal on a road in Songdo-dong, Yeonsu-gu, Incheon Metropolitan City, at around 10 p.m. on the night of the 8th. The rider, identified as Mr. A, was reportedly not seriously injured.

The motorcycle rider reported the accident to police. Lee Hyuk-jae's alcohol test at the scene reportedly showed a level in the license-suspension range, from 0.03% to below 0.08%. No other passengers were reportedly in the vehicle at the time.

A police official stated, "If the injured driver's injuries are confirmed, Lee Hyuk-jae could also face a charge of causing injury under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents."

Meanwhile, Lee Hyuk-jae completely halted his entertainment activities in 2010 following an assault case involving a room-salon employee. In December 2024, he was also placed on a list of high-value delinquent taxpayers after failing to pay more than 200 million won in taxes.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.