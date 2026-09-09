'56-Year-Old' Kim Hye-soo Makes a Bold Statement Between Her Jacket, Outshining Even High Jewelry with Her Charisma

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Kim Hye-soo made even high jewelry shine with her daring styling and overwhelming charisma.

Parisian high-jewelry maison Chaumet has unveiled the cover of W Korea’s October issue, titled “Best Performance,” featuring actress Kim Hye-soo.

For the pictorial, Kim Hye-soo wore Chaumet’s iconic Josephine high-jewelry collection, showcasing her timeless beauty and unparalleled presence. Her depth, built over many years as an actress, and her signature elegant charisma emerged naturally, while Chaumet’s jewelry complemented her and captured her distinctive appeal even more vividly.

Kim Hye-soo especially captured attention by displaying her signature elegance through delicate expressions and a natural atmosphere. The actress’s profound beauty, cultivated through years of establishing her own domain, harmonized with the bold yet delicate qualities of the Josephine high jewelry, further highlighting her unparalleled appeal.

Chaumet’s Josephine collection was inspired by Empress Joséphine, who had a deep connection with the maison. Joséphine is known as a woman who actively expressed her own tastes and individuality rather than remaining confined to the role assigned to her by the era, thereby creating influence of her own. Her spirit naturally resonates with Kim Hye-soo, who has built an unparalleled presence over many years in her own distinctive way.

In this pictorial, the flowing silhouettes and delicate details of the Josephine high jewelry blend with Kim Hye-soo’s profound aura to express self-possessed beauty and elegant strength. Her presence, which stands out even amid restrained styling, harmonizes with the bold yet delicate designs of the Josephine high jewelry, further accentuating Kim Hye-soo’s elegant and powerful mood.

The meeting between Chaumet, with more than 250 years of history, and actress Kim Hye-soo, who has spent years cultivating her own beauty and presence, presents an especially distinctive beauty and the elegance and strength of the modern woman through this pictorial.

The cover pictorial featuring Kim Hye-soo and Chaumet is available in the October issue of W Korea and through W Korea’s official channels.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.