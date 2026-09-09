‘49-Year-Old’ Yano Shiho to Reveal Her Exceptionally Youthful-Looking 73-Year-Old Mother for the First Time... Three Generations with ‘Positive DNA,’ Including Her 100-Year-Old Grandmother

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Model Yano Shiho will reveal her 73-year-old mother, who looks exactly like her, for the first time on television.

The September 10 episode of KBS 2TV’s “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,” airing at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, will feature a special titled “The Family Recipe.”

In the episode, Yano Shiho’s mother visits Korea to spend quality time with her daughter. Yano Shiho, known as the nation’s favorite foreign daughter-in-law and a queen of positivity, will showcase her youthful appearance and powerful positive DNA, shared across three generations with her mother and grandmother, bringing plenty of laughter to viewers.

In the VCR footage shown that day, Yano Shiho radiates positive energy as she repeatedly exclaims, “It’s okay.”

Then someone who looks exactly like Yano Shiho appears, also shouting, “It’s okay.” That person is none other than Yano Shiho’s mother. Invited to Korea by her daughter, Yano Shiho’s mother boasts a clear, radiant complexion and exceptionally youthful appearance that belie her age of 73. Her bright smile and cheerful laughter also capture everyone’s attention. The cast of “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” is so surprised that they remark, “Even her laugh sounds exactly like Shiho’s,” and, “They look so much alike.”

Yano Shiho’s mother, who is making her television debut through “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,” draws attention by introducing the special daily routine she follows to maintain her positive energy.

Yano Shiho said, “I think I always end up smiling along when I look at my mother.” According to reports, laughter never stopped as Yano Shiho and her mother enjoyed spending time together again after a long while.

Her grandmother, who turns 100 this year, is also said to be full of bright energy. Yano Shiho’s mother said, “Shiho’s grandmother has a very cheerful personality, too. I think her positive energy may be the secret to living to 100.”

The program also showed a photo of the three generations—Yano Shiho’s grandmother, mother, and Yano Shiho—together. The sight of the three women, who immediately bring to mind “smiling angels,” reportedly put broad smiles on the faces of the “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” cast.

Yano Shiho also stepped into the kitchen with her mother. Showing off her cooking skills for her daughter, Yano Shiho’s mother prepared homemade dishes filled with memories of Yano Shiho’s childhood.

The family’s favorite dish, enjoyed by Yano Shiho as well as Choo Sung-hoon and Love, will also be revealed. What will be the “family recipe” presented by the mother and daughter, who look strikingly alike?

The answer can be found on KBS 2TV’s “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,” airing at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 10.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.