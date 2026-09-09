Lee Man-gi Sweats as Triplet Grandchildren Start Crying at Once... Grandmother Explodes Over Late-Life Childcare

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn Ji] Former ssireum wrestler and broadcaster Lee Man-gi and his wife took on childcare duties for their triplet grandchildren and shared the demanding reality of the experience.

On the 9th, the YouTube channel "Mangi TV" uploaded a video titled "Grandpa Mangi Completely Melts Over His Triplets' Smiles."

In the video, Lee Man-gi visited his eldest son's home and spent a happy time with the triplets, caring for one child each alongside his wife and the children's maternal grandmother.

The reality of caring for triplets was far from easy. Lee Man-gi remarked, "People congratulate you for having triplets, but the three of us are taking care of them like this," referring to the challenges of raising three children. His wife also candidly admitted, "It is something to celebrate, but it is hard."

Holding his first grandchild, Geonyul, Lee Man-gi said, "Your dad left you with your grandfather and grandmother and went to work to earn money." Lee Man-gi's daughter-in-law laughed and added, "Mom is filming a video."

Lee Man-gi's wife said, "Your dad has to earn money to buy you milk," and added, "He is going to work harder than ever in his life. The triplets are teaching their father about life." She described how her son has been working even harder since becoming a father of triplets. Lee Man-gi sympathized with his son's difficulties, saying, "Their father is having a hard time because of the triplets."

The next day, Lee Man-gi finished filming and headed to his lodging in Seoul, while the grandmother's childcare duties continued.

Lee Man-gi's wife amused viewers by telling the triplets, "Your grandfather only sees you when you're being quiet and then leaves. Your grandmother and maternal grandmother do the actual raising. He comes every day, says how cute you are, holds you, and leaves." She continued, "When Geonyul cries, Dayul cries, and when Dayul cries, Soyul cries. Do you know how hard it is for your grandmother?"

She added, "Your grandmother is doing late-life childcare at this age," and humorously spoke as if the triplets were addressing Lee Man-gi: "Grandpa, come change some diapers. Grandma is tired."

Meanwhile, Lee Man-gi appeared on KBS1's Morning Forum in May and made headlines by announcing that he had become a grandfather, revealing that his eldest son and daughter-in-law had welcomed triplets.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.