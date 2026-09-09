Lee Hyori? She gave a passionate performance 21 years ago with grease and grime on her face... Her mentor Lee Jung-eun said, "She has talent" ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn Ji] Actress Lee Jung-eun recalled teaching Lee Hyori acting in the past and admitted, "I thought she had a talent for acting. However, playing a factory worker seemed different from the image the public wanted from her at the time."

On the 9th, tvN's You Quiz on the Block released a video titled "Lee Jung-eun, still in her prime. Coaching Lee Hyori in acting while buried in debt?!"

Lee Jung-eun recalled a difficult period when she was enjoying happiness onstage but was buried in debt away from the stage.

She candidly revealed, "I formed a theater troupe in 2003. We put on two productions, and both failed." She reportedly ended up with about 50 million won in debt after the consecutive failures.

Lee Jung-eun said, "I borrowed 50 million won from actors Woo Hyun, Shin Ha-kyun and Ji Jin-hee, among others." She added that although they lent her the money out of goodwill, "it took me 13 years to pay it back."

To repay her debts, Lee Jung-eun worked various part-time jobs to make a living. She said, "I took on a lot of part-time work from then on," and surprised viewers by revealing, "I also worked part-time as an acting instructor, and my students included Ji Jin-hee and Lee Hyori."

Regarding Lee Hyori at the time, Lee Jung-eun recalled, "It was when we were working on the 2005 drama 'Three Leaf Clover.'" She continued, "I still think Lee Hyori has talent." She then noted, "But I don't think people liked that kind of image," referring to the gap between the image Lee Hyori had established with the public and her acting career at the time.

In 2005, Lee Hyori played a factory worker struggling through a difficult life in the SBS drama 'Three Leaf Clover.' At the time, Lee Hyori was known as a singer who commanded glamorous stages, and she attempted to transform herself into an actress by taking on a character almost completely opposite to her established image. However, the drama fell short of expectations, receiving lackluster results amid controversy over her acting and low ratings.

After hearing this, Yoo Jae-suk joked, "I watched the drama in 2005, and I watched it again in 2026," before adding, "I'll stop there," drawing laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.