Jennie Faces Backlash After Adidas Collaboration as Global Boycott Sparks Comment Attacks

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] BLACKPINK member Jennie has become embroiled in an unexpected controversy after teaming up with Adidas to launch her first co-designed collection. As calls for a boycott spread over Adidas’ local advertising in Israel, comments reading "Free Palestine" have continued to appear on Jennie’s social media. “Free Palestine” is a slogan opposing Israeli policies that oppress Palestinians.

According to foreign media outlets, including Fashion Times Korea and The Times of Israel, on the ninth, some overseas fans and internet users have recently been calling on Jennie to end her collaboration with Adidas.

The same sentiment can be seen on Jennie’s social media. Posts announcing her collaboration with Adidas have drawn a stream of comments reading "Free Palestine." Some users have urged a boycott of Adidas and called on Jennie to distance herself from the brand.

Jennie recently unveiled her first co-designed collection with Adidas, 'adidas Originals by JENNIE.' The collaboration attracted attention because she went beyond serving as a brand model and took part in product design and campaign production. Jennie’s agency, OA Entertainment, also released photos from the campaign on the seventh.

However, controversy surrounding Adidas’ local advertising in Israel spread around the same time, and Jennie was caught in the backlash.

The advertisement at the center of the controversy promoted Adidas’ 'Single Shoe service' in Israel, which allows customers—including people with limb loss—to purchase just one shoe.

Eleven athletes with disabilities appeared in the advertisement, including Shalev Biton, who had previously served in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Biton reportedly lost his left leg in 2021 after an anti-tank missile attack launched from the Gaza Strip while he was serving with the IDF’s Nahal Brigade.

The advertisement drew fierce criticism, particularly from pro-Palestinian activists. Critics said it was inappropriate to feature a former IDF servicemember as the face of a campaign for people with limb loss while countless Palestinians have lost limbs in the war in the Gaza Strip.

The boycott movement against Adidas, including the hashtag '#BoycottAdidas,' subsequently spread across social media. Jennie, who was conducting a major collaboration with the brand at the time, also faced protests. This led to a flood of "Free Palestine" comments on her Adidas-related posts and calls for her to end the collaboration.

As the controversy grew, Adidas issued an official apology for the advertisement. Adidas explained that the promotion in question was conducted locally in Israel rather than as a global campaign. The company apologized, saying it recognized that the images used in the local promotion had caused concern and strong reactions and that it had not intended to cause offense.

Jennie, however, did not directly participate in or contribute to the production of the controversial local advertisement in Israel. Her co-designed collection with Adidas and the disputed Israeli advertisement were separate projects.

Even so, as the boycott sentiment against Adidas spread to the social media account of global star Jennie, attention has focused on overseas fans’ reactions to her collaboration. Jennie and OA Entertainment have reportedly not issued a separate official statement regarding some fans’ demands that she end the collaboration.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.