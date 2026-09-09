'Lee Hyori Carries On as a Yoga Studio Director Despite Husband Lee Sang-soon's Health Issue'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] As singer Lee Sang-soon has suspended his activities due to a sudden health issue, his wife, Lee Hyori, is quietly continuing her daily routine as a yoga studio director.

On the 8th, the official social media account of Ananda Yoga, operated by Lee Hyori, shared images of students taking classes.

The photos showed students concentrating on their lessons atop yoga mats. Lee Hyori has regularly communicated with students through the studio's official account, sharing scenes from classes and everyday life at the yoga studio.

The studio also recently marked its first anniversary. Lee Hyori expressed her gratitude by sharing gifts prepared by the students along with the message, "Thank you."

Lee Sang-soon's recent absence from a live radio broadcast sparked speculation about health problems. He was later reported to be resting on medical advice due to neurological symptoms related to reduced vagal nerve function. He also conveyed that he would return in good health after getting sufficient rest.

Lee Hyori and Lee Sang-soon married in 2013 and had been living on Jeju Island before moving to Pyeongchang-dong in Seoul's Jongno District in 2024. Lee Hyori later opened a yoga studio in Yeonhui-dong, Seoul, where she teaches classes herself while continuing her broadcasting activities. Lee Sang-soon has connected with listeners as a radio DJ.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.