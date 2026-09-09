Seo In-young Speaks Out About ‘First-Class Abuse-of-Power Allegations’: “I Admit I Acted Foolishly”

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Singer Seo In-young has directly brought up the ‘first-class abuse-of-power allegations’ that have followed her.

Although she did not acknowledge the specific allegations, she reflected on her past attitude, saying, "I admit that I acted foolishly in the past."

On the 9th, a preview for the SBS variety show What Can I Do for You? – Secretary Jin, featuring Seo In-young, was released on the YouTube channel SBS.

In the video, Seo In-young recalled the abuse-of-power allegations that emerged in the past and said, "They said I abused my power. They said I told them, ‘I wouldn’t fly unless it was first class.’"

However, Seo In-young did not acknowledge the specific allegation that she refused to fly unless she was in first class. Instead, she candidly admitted to her immature and arrogant attitude in the past, saying, "I also admit that I made a fool of myself back then."

She added, "I think it’s part of the process of changing so that I can do better," indicating that she has been trying to change after going through various controversies and personal difficulties.

Previously, Seo In-young claimed that she was "much calmer than before" and was in the process of turning over a new leaf. However, Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu, who served as her day managers, were flustered from the outset by her blunt demands and sensitive reactions.

Seo In-young repeatedly called out, "Secretary Lee Seo-jin," and demanded, "Set it up now, secretaries."

Kim Kwang-kyu then remarked, "She says she has turned over a new leaf, but she’s extremely sensitive," drawing laughter.

Footage also showed Seo In-young preparing for a lingerie photo shoot after losing 14 kilograms. Lee Seo-jin was taken aback by her daring outfit and asked, "Is that something you can wear on television?"

At the shoot, Lee Seo-jin carefully monitored Seo In-young’s gaze and the angle of her neck before offering feedback.

Seo In-young, however, shouted, "Do it properly. Before I have a major meltdown," and Lee Seo-jin, exhausted from constantly attending to her, eventually raised his hands and said, "I can’t do this."

Seo In-young debuted in 2002 as a member of the group Jewelry and won widespread popularity with her ‘fashionista’ and ‘tough older sister’ personas.

However, after a video of her using profanity during an overseas shoot for JTBC’s With You Season 2: The Greatest Love was released in 2017, she became embroiled in a conflict with the production staff and allegations of abuse of power, and subsequently left the program.

More recently, she has been showing her efforts to change by reflecting on her past behavior and controversies through the YouTube channel Seo In-young’s Gaegwacheonseon.

Seo In-young previously admitted that the profanity she used at the time was her fault, while drawing a line at allegations that she had abused her power over a writer, saying they were untrue.

Seo In-young’s story—addressing the abuse-of-power controversy and her immature past behavior while turning her former ‘tough older sister’ persona into a source of humor—will be revealed on What Can I Do for You? – Secretary Jin, airing on the 11th at 11:10 p.m.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.