So Jae-won Launches Second Offensive Against Go Young-wook's 'Legal Review' Reaction: "I Will Fight to the End and Win Without Limits"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Author So Jae-won, the original writer of the movie 'Hope,' has launched a second attack, stating that he will not back down in response to former Roo'Ra member Go Young-wook's mention of legal action.

On the 9th, So Jae-won revealed a comment left directly by Go Young-wook on his social media, stating, "A man named Go Young-wook came to my social media and left a comment like this."

In the revealed content, Go Young-wook retaliated against So Jae-won, who had called him a "vicious attention seeker," using the same expression, and left a harsh criticism saying, "Someone like you should just hide somewhere and live quietly writing pathetic things."

So Jae-won stated, "My colleagues at the office contacted me early in the morning to send me related news articles," adding that after seeing them, he and the staff laughed hollowly and sighed.

So Jae-won also signaled a head-on response to Go Young-wook's mention of the possibility of legal review regarding his writings. After releasing excerpts from the judgment in a case he recently won, So emphasized, "I do not start fights first. However, when a fight is challenged to me, I fight like crazy to the very end and win without fail, no matter what." He added that he would hold the other party legally accountable and secure the corresponding compensation.

In addition, So Jae-won stated that he could only laugh as he listened to Go Young-wook's rebuttal, pointing out that the situation seemed reversed, as if he were the one committing the crime and Go Young-wook were lecturing him.

The war of words between the two began on the 7th when So Jae-won publicly criticized Go Young-wook's recent social media activity. At the time, So Jae-won argued that Go Young-wook's consecutive critical posts, mentioning various celebrities by real name, could inflict further pain on the victims and their families of past incidents.

So Jae-won, who met with victims and their families while writing the novel *Hope*, which deals with child victims of sexual crimes, stated that he witnessed their suffering firsthand. He then asked Go Young-wook if he felt any guilt or shame toward the victims and urged him to stop his social media activities. In response, Go Young-wook refuted So Jae-won's post on his own social media on the 9th, characterizing it as "baseless slander." He claimed that So Jae-won had not properly verified the facts and stated that the post was a matter worthy of legal review. He also asserted that he had fulfilled all legal obligations, including probation, the attachment of an electronic tracking device, and nighttime curfews, and maintained that his social media posts were simply heartfelt stories he could not share with those he had previously associated with.

However, as So Jae-won immediately released the court ruling and countered by stating, "I will definitely win the fight that was challenged," the war of words between the two sides escalated to the point where the possibility of legal action was being discussed.

Meanwhile, Go Young-wook was indicted on charges of sexual assault and indecent acts against minors and was sentenced in 2013 to two years and six months in prison, five years of public disclosure of his personal information, and three years of wearing an electronic tracking device. After serving his sentence, he was released in 2015 and is currently not active in the entertainment industry.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.