From a Room Salon Assault to Drunk Driving... How Did Lee Hyuk-jae Become an “Icon of Scandals and Incidents”?

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Comedian Lee Hyuk-jae, who has been embroiled in numerous incidents, is now facing a police investigation after allegedly driving while intoxicated and colliding with a motorcycle.

Lee Hyuk-jae, who previously faced controversy over an assault involving a room salon employee, a series of debt disputes, and substantial tax arrears, has once again become the focus of public scrutiny after being investigated by police over a drunk-driving accident.

Incheon Yeonsu Police Station said on the 9th that it had booked Lee Hyuk-jae without detention and was investigating him on suspicion of drunk driving under the Road Traffic Act. Lee Hyuk-jae is accused of driving while intoxicated at around 10 p.m. on the 8th on a road in Songdo-dong, Yeonsu District, Incheon, and hitting a motorcycle that was waiting at a traffic signal.

Police who responded to the scene measured Lee Hyuk-jae’s blood alcohol concentration and found it to be at least 0.03% but below 0.08%, a level subject to license suspension.

Police are also checking whether the motorcycle rider was injured. If injuries are confirmed, Lee Hyuk-jae could additionally face a charge of causing injury under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents.

Lee Hyuk-jae explained that he had dinner with acquaintances at a restaurant about 300 meters from his home, drank roughly two glasses of alcohol, and then got behind the wheel himself.

He stated, "I had to leave early the next day because I had work, so I got up first and drove home, and the accident happened," adding, "I regret not simply walking home. I will never make the same mistake again."

Conflicting accounts have emerged over who reported the accident. Police sources told reporters that the motorcycle rider was believed to have made the report, but Lee Hyuk-jae claimed that he personally reported the incident to police, filed the case, and even handled the insurance claim. Police plan to verify the specific circumstances surrounding the report.

Lee Hyuk-jae first attracted attention as a nonprofessional cast member on KBS’s “Campus Video Gayo” while attending Inha University. He debuted in 1999 as part of MBC’s 10th open recruitment class and went on to enjoy a smooth rise, moving between comedy, variety shows, and even dramas.

In 2003, he joined KBS’s “Dangerous Invitation” alongside Yoo Jae-suk and made a major impact. Building on that success, he reached his peak, winning the KBS Entertainment Awards in 2004.

His downfall began in 2010, when the so-called room salon assault scandal erupted. Swept up in allegations that he had “assaulted a female room salon employee and attempted to silence her by mobilizing organized crime figures during the cover-up,” he was placed on the list of entertainers barred from appearing on the country’s three major broadcasters and was effectively forced out of the entertainment industry.

Even after leaving broadcasting, he repeatedly became embroiled in controversy over various financial issues, including debts and unpaid taxes.

In October 2014, he was fined for failing to pay an employee’s wages and severance pay after his business failed. In 2015, he was sued for allegedly failing to repay 200 million won borrowed from an acquaintance, but the case was closed after the complainant withdrew the lawsuit.

In 2017, he lost a civil lawsuit filed by his former agency over his failure to repay borrowed money. He also has a record of being listed among high-value, habitual tax delinquents after failing to pay more than 200 million won in taxes.

He also drew criticism after appearing on political YouTube channels while expressing conservative views and making various political remarks. In particular, he sparked controversy after defending the insurrection following the December 3, 2024, martial law declaration. In March this year, he served as a judge for the People Power Party’s youth audition for metropolitan council candidates in the local elections, but questions arose over his suitability for the role as his past controversies were revisited.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.