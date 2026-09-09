"Advertisements Came in One After Another"...How Hwang Jung-eum Turned Her Life Around and Made Tens of Billions of Won During Her *High Kick* Heyday

[Sportschosun Reporter An Ji] Actress Hwang Jung-eum candidly recalled how she went from having just 500 won in her bank account to earning tens of billions of won and landing numerous advertising deals after appearing in *High Kick*.

On the 9th, a video titled "The Day I Learned to Work Out and Do Mukbang with Julien Kang" was posted on Hwang Jung-eum’s YouTube channel.

In the video, Hwang Jung-eum reminisced about her time on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s *High Kick Through the Roof*—hereafter referred to as *High Kick*—with Julien Kang, who appeared on the show with her. "I was 26 at the time," she said.

When Julien Kang said, "Even when she was having a hard time, Jung-eum always looked cheerful," Hwang Jung-eum candidly replied, "I had only 500 won in my bank account at the time, but while doing *High Kick*, tens of billions of won came into my account."

Even so, Hwang Jung-eum expressed her affection for the show, saying, "Actually, I loved *High Kick* even before I started making money from it. It was something special."

Hwang Jung-eum also recalled the period when she was inundated with advertising offers because of *High Kick*. "I would film *High Kick* and then go shoot a ramen commercial," she said. "I filmed a lot of commercials thanks to the eating scenes in the show. I would wake up and go shoot an advertisement, and when I woke up the next day, more offers were waiting for me." Julien Kang responded, "I only did one. Jung-eum really filmed a lot of commercials." Hwang Jung-eum laughed and said, "I really did a lot. Every day back then felt like such a blessing, and I was so grateful. Thinking about that time still makes me feel good."

Behind that glamorous heyday, however, were grueling filming conditions. Hwang Jung-eum recalled filming the legendary Hwang Jung-nam scenes in *High Kick* and admitted, "It was so difficult at the time."

"I was hit by a sprinkler in the middle of winter. My legs were connected underneath with something like wooden blocks, so I couldn’t stand up," she said. She also described the harsh filming process behind the iconic scene, adding, "I even wondered, ‘Should I keep acting?’"

When asked why she had acted with such passion at the time, Hwang Jung-eum candidly answered, "I had to make a living. From then on, it was my livelihood."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.