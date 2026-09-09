Byun Yo-han and HYOYEON’s ‘Brother-in-Law–Sister-in-Law’ Photo Draws an Immediate Reaction from Tiffany Young, Who Even Promotes Her Husband’s New Film

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Girls’ Generation (SNSD) member Tiffany Young was quick to react to a meeting between her husband, Byun Yo-han, and HYOYEON. She drew attention by bursting into laughter while also promoting her husband’s new film in a supportive-wife comment.

On the 8th, HYOYEON posted a photo with Byun Yo-han on her social media and wrote, "Yohan oppa? Hyung? Sir? Mr.? Ah, just Yohan Skibidi. Why did you do that to me?"

She added, "Let’s first agree on what to call each other. Otherwise, I’ll just call you Skibidi." The two also gave off an unusual vibe in the photo. HYOYEON looked at Byun Yo-han as if she were displeased with him, while Byun Yo-han, wearing sunglasses, rested his chin on his hand and glanced sideways at her, hinting at their playful bickering chemistry from the very beginning.

The first comment to capture attention was none other than one from Byun Yo-han’s wife, Tiffany Young. On the post, Tiffany Young wrote, "omg .. already hilarious ... Tazza 4 for Chuseok." While laughing at the combination of her husband and her close Girls’ Generation friend, she also made sure to promote the film Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub, starring Byun Yo-han and scheduled to open on the 23rd.

Byun Yo-han became the “brother-in-law” of the Girls’ Generation members after marrying Tiffany Young. Tiffany Young previously revealed on a television program, "My husband calls the members ‘sister-in-law,’ and the members call my husband ‘brother-in-law.’" She also shared an anecdote about Byun Yo-han watching HYOYEON, Yuri, and Sooyoung’s “Hyori-soo” content and saying, "I’m curious to see how far my sister-in-laws will go."

Tiffany Young had also previously appeared on Hyo’s Level Up and actively promoted her husband’s work. Since she had called herself a “promotion fairy” at the time by saying, "Tazza 4 for Chuseok," the connection came full circle when her husband appeared on HYOYEON’s channel himself this time.

Byun Yo-han will appear on “Fake Hyoyeon,” a segment of the YouTube channel Hyo’s Level Up, which will be released at 6 p.m. on the 9th. He is expected to face HYOYEON over a board game and showcase playful bickering chemistry as if he were possessed by his character from the film.

Byun Yo-han and Tiffany Young first met through the 2024 Disney+ series Uncle Samsik, later developed a romantic relationship, and became legally married after registering their marriage on February 27.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.