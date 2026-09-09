‘Lee Se-yong’s wife’ Young-gi Hong firmly denies divorce after fan dreams she ‘cried her eyes out over divorce announcement’

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Influencer Young-gi Hong, known from ‘Ulzzang Era,’ directly denied the possibility of divorce after a fan shared an absurd dream about her.

On the 9th, Young-gi Hong took time on social media to answer questions from fans.

One fan wrote, "I dreamed that you announced your divorce and cried my eyes out. Please stay happily married." Young-gi Hong firmly denied it, saying, "Why are you crying over my divorce announcement?" and adding, "That’s not going to happen."

Another fan asked, "What are the advantages of being a mother of two sons?" Young-gi Hong replied, "They play together so well," and shared a heartwarming image of the brothers enjoying time together.

Meanwhile, Young-gi Hong rose to fame through Comedy TV’s ‘Ulzzang Era’ in 2009 and married Lee Se-yong, who is three years younger than her, in 2012. She is currently raising their two sons while actively working as the head of a fashion and beauty brand and as an influencer.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.