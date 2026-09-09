Kim Ji-won’s Dramatically Changed Look Causes a Stir... Sharper Jawline and Chic Vibe: “I Almost Didn’t Recognize Her”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Kim Ji-won has drawn attention after revealing an update showing a markedly different vibe from before.

On the 8th, Kim Ji-won posted several photos on her social media without any particular explanation.

In the photos, Kim Ji-won poses in various ways in front of the camera while wearing a dark blue shirt-style outfit. With her long hair neatly tied back and relatively understated makeup, she exudes a different mood from her previous pure and elegant image.

What stands out most is her sharper-looking facial contour. With her hair tied back, her entire face is visible, emphasizing her slim jawline and defined features and giving her a different impression at first glance. In photos where she looks directly at the camera or poses with a blank expression, her chic and mature appeal is more prominent than her characteristic refined image.

Kim Ji-won’s changed vibe has drawn even more attention alongside her noticeably slimmer appearance in recent months. This year, she has repeatedly made headlines for looking visibly thinner than before. In March, she was even mentioned as one of the so-called “skin-and-bones” stars, alongside celebrities such as Go Hyun-jung and Ha Ji-won, who had recently revealed slender figures after losing weight.

Kim Ji-won’s appearance, captured during an overseas schedule in July, also attracted attention. Not only did she look considerably thinner than before, but the loss of facial fullness made her contours and cheekbones more pronounced. Some overseas media outlets even highlighted fans’ reactions that “she looks different.” Others expressed concern for her health, asking whether she had become excessively thin.

The sharper facial contour was clearly visible in the photos released this time as well. Her long hair was tied back to reveal her entire face, while the restrained makeup and dark blue outfit added to the effect. Compared with her appearance as Hong Hae-in in the 2024 tvN drama *Queen of Tears*, when she won widespread affection, she gives off a distinctly different impression.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-won will return to television with the new Friday-Saturday drama *Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia*, which premieres on October 9 on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS). It will be her first return as a drama lead in about two years since *Queen of Tears*.

Alongside her acting activities, she will continue meeting global fans. Her agency announced on the 7th that Kim Ji-won would hold the Asia fan meeting tour “WONEDERLAND” for the first time in about two years. She is scheduled to meet fans in seven cities, beginning in Seoul and continuing to Macau, Taipei, Yokohama, Osaka, Hong Kong, and Bangkok.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.