Lee Ji-hye Transforms into a Daring Princess Jasmine in a Crop Top Ahead of Disney Cruise Line Trip

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Lee Ji-hye transformed into a daring Princess Jasmine ahead of her Disney Cruise Line trip.

On the 9th, Lee Ji-hye posted several photos on social media along with the caption, "Preparing for Disney Cruise Line."

In the photos, Lee Ji-hye poses in a turquoise outfit reminiscent of Princess Jasmine from Disney's animated film Aladdin.

The crop top revealed her shoulders and midriff, while the flowing skirt and elaborate accessories captured the character's atmosphere.

In particular, Lee Ji-hye confidently pulled off an outfit that boldly revealed her waist and abdomen.

With both arms outstretched and a playful, nonchalant expression, she conveyed her excitement about the Disney Cruise Line trip with her entire body, bringing a smile to viewers' faces.

Behind her stood her daughter in a dress. Her bright smile as she watched her mother's glamorous transformation conveyed the fun atmosphere between the mother and daughter.

The sight of the two preparing for the trip by coordinating their character outfits also drew attention.

Lee Ji-hye regularly shares glimpses of her daily life with her husband, Moon Jaewan, and their two daughters through social media and YouTube.

This time, she showed off her distinctive preparations ahead of the Disney Cruise Line trip, heightening anticipation for the family's upcoming vacation.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.