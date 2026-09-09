‘Pregnant at 44,’ Tim♥Kim Bo-ra Shows Off Her Bold Baby Bump in a Swimsuit During Phuket Babymoon

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Kim Bo-ra, the wife of singer Tim, shared an update from her babymoon in Phuket, Thailand.

On the 9th, Kim Bo-ra posted photos and videos from her trip to Phuket, Thailand, on social media.

In the photos, Kim Bo-ra is enjoying a relaxing time with her son in a room with a private pool. She told him, "Let's swim all day," as they savored their happy time together.

She also enjoyed a floating breakfast served on the water. Kim Bo-ra joked, "This trip is going to make my social media stories explode. Just think of it as traveling with a 44-year-old pregnant woman," expressing her excitement about the trip.

Kim Bo-ra also shared a photo taken with Tim and their son at the pool. She wrote, "My last birthday with the three of us together. Come on, hormones—be kind, and keep the tears in check," conveying her special feelings ahead of the birth of her second child.

In the photos, Kim Bo-ra drew attention by revealing a clearly defined baby bump in a swimsuit. At 44, she is enjoying her babymoon as a healthy and relaxed expectant mother.

Meanwhile, Tim married Kim Bo-ra in 2021, and they have a son. Kim Bo-ra recently revealed that she is expecting her second child after conceiving naturally at the age of 44, receiving many congratulations.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.