Lim Young-woong Reclaims His Dominance by Placing Multiple Songs at the Top of the Charts

[Sportschosun | Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Lim Young-woong has once again proven that he is a digital-music powerhouse.

Lim Young-woong’s special digital album “Im Hero 10,” released at 6 p.m. on the 8th, placed all of its tracks in the upper ranks of the music charts on major platforms, including Melon, Genie, and Bugs. The title tracks “ToTo” and “Moise” ranked first and second, respectively, on Melon’s Hot 100. The album also topped Melon’s Top 100 and real-time charts, as well as the real-time charts on Genie, Bugs, and Naver Vibe, achieving an all-kill across the music charts.

Lim Young-woong has enjoyed a long-running reign on the music charts with numerous hit songs, including “Love Always Runs Away,” “Trust in Me,” “Hate You,” and “Grain of Sand.” He is also one of the few singers to have surpassed 1 billion cumulative streams on Melon and entered the Diamond Club.

Lim Young-woong, who has established himself as a digital-music powerhouse, has once again demonstrated his strength.

Lim Young-woong will connect with fans through various content, including the music video for the title track “ToTo.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.