"I'll Come Again, My Son"... Late Writer Jeon Gyeong-cheol Laid to Rest Under a Tree Beside His Beloved Son

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] The late writer Jeon Gyeong-cheol, known as the "Peter Pan dad" who raised his son with severe autism alone for more than 20 years, has been laid to rest beneath a tree where he can look out over the son he loved so dearly during his lifetime.

Lee Yeon-sil, head of Iyagi Jangsu, which published Jeon’s essay Hello, Peter Pan, shared the news of his final journey on social media on the 8th, saying, "I returned yesterday after seeing off writer Jeon Gyeong-cheol."

Lee said, "We held a tree burial beneath a sunny tree where his son, Jeon Je-won, can be seen clearly, so that he can watch his Peter Pan son, whom he missed so dearly, living and playing."

Recalling the farewell Jeon had left for his son on MBC’s True Story Expedition—"See you again... My son, I'll come again"—Lee mourned him, saying, "You will return again and hear everything beneath the tree: the sound of your Peter Pan son walking with his feet on the ground, kicking a ball, and breathing."

The deceased’s favorite foods also accompanied him on his final journey. Lee said she placed tiramisu cake, which Jeon had enjoyed during his lifetime, plums—the only food he could eat while undergoing treatment—and soju, which he had been unable to drink since falling ill. Some of his remains were later placed in a pine tree in Gongju, South Chungcheong Province, where his parents are buried.

Lee recalled that, unlike the image Jeon showed through television appearances and books, he was usually cheerful and courageous. Even after being given a terminal diagnosis, he reportedly rarely allowed himself to appear ill in front of others.

Jeon once told Lee, "I can't show that I'm sick in front of people. How could a man who is about to die appeal to people, asking them to please help build a Neverland Village and create a miracle? Who would help someone who is about to die?"

Even after finding a place for his son to live, Jeon’s concerns turned to other families of people with disabilities. He reportedly shed tears several times while recalling, during television appearances, interviews, and book talks, how more than 1,000 facilities across the country had turned him away.

Lee said, "My son found a place to live, but he said he could never forget the sorrow and pain of that time, when the Peter Pan dad was turned away by 1,000 facilities, and that there must still be families of people with disabilities crying as they search for a place and a way to live, just as Peter Pan and the Peter Pan dad did."

Jeon’s final dream was to create a community where people with severe disabilities could live with dignity even after their parents passed away. To that end, he pursued the establishment of the Peter Pan Foundation and Neverland Village.

Despite concerns and attempts by those around him to dissuade him, Jeon never gave up on his dream. According to Lee, he would smile brightly and say, "But... isn't it such a beautiful dream?"

The story Jeon left unfinished when he died will continue in book form. Lee said, "He wanted to leave behind four completed books, and I believed he would be able to do it, but he couldn't, so I keep bursting into tears," adding, "I will publish the posthumous work left by writer Jeon Gyeong-cheol next month." In accordance with his wishes, all royalties from the posthumous work will also be donated to the Peter Pan Foundation.

She added, "I wrote that although writer Jeon Gyeong-cheol has passed away, we—the people of Peter Pan—should protect and fulfill his dream," and pledged, "I will certainly carry out my role as well."

Writer Jeon Gyeong-cheol died on the 6th at the age of 63 after battling liver cancer. For more than 20 years, he had raised his son alone; the son has the developmental level of a two- to three-year-old and severe autism.

After being given six months to live in April last year, Jeon knocked on the doors of more than 1,000 facilities nationwide to find a home for his son, who would be left alone after his death, but was turned away. His story became known through Hello, Peter Pan, MBC’s True Story Expedition, and tvN’s You Quiz on the Block. After offers of help followed, his son found a new home at an independent-living facility for people with developmental disabilities in North Chungcheong Province.

Even after finding a place for his son to live, Jeon dreamed of Neverland for other families of people with disabilities. He has now been laid to rest beneath a tree where he can watch the son he most wanted to see running and playing.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.