Lee Yoon-ji’s Two Daughters Increasingly Look Like Their Dentist Father... “The Three Little Pigs”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Jung Han-ul, the husband of actress Lee Yoon-ji, shared an update from a weekend outing with their two daughters.

On the 9th, Jung Han-ul posted several photos on his social media along with the caption, “The Three Little Pigs in matching outfits. We had a wonderful weekend outing.”

In the photos, Jung Han-ul poses affectionately with his first and second daughters, all wearing matching striped T-shirts. The two girls look adorable in outfits identical to their father’s, while their increasingly strong resemblance to him also draws attention.

Photos of the entire family were also shared. Jung Han-ul, Lee Yoon-ji, and their two daughters look toward the camera side by side, creating a warm family atmosphere. Their outing together conveys the family’s affection and closeness.

Meanwhile, Lee Yoon-ji married dentist Jung Han-ul in 2014. They have two daughters: their first daughter, Jung Ra Ni, born in 2015, and their second daughter, Jung Soul, born in 2020. The family previously appeared on SBS’s “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny,” where they shared glimpses of their daily lives.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.