Lee Yoon-ji’s Two Daughters Increasingly Look Like Their Dentist Father... “The Three Little Pigs”

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Lee Yoon-ji’s Two Daughters Increasingly Look Like Their Dentist Father... “The Three Little Pigs”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Jung Han-ul, the husband of actress Lee Yoon-ji, shared an update from a weekend outing with their two daughters.

On the 9th, Jung Han-ul posted several photos on his social media along with the caption, “The Three Little Pigs in matching outfits. We had a wonderful weekend outing.”

In the photos, Jung Han-ul poses affectionately with his first and second daughters, all wearing matching striped T-shirts. The two girls look adorable in outfits identical to their father’s, while their increasingly strong resemblance to him also draws attention.

Lee Yoon-ji’s Two Daughters Increasingly Look Like Their Dentist Father... “The Three Little Pigs”

Photos of the entire family were also shared. Jung Han-ul, Lee Yoon-ji, and their two daughters look toward the camera side by side, creating a warm family atmosphere. Their outing together conveys the family’s affection and closeness.

Meanwhile, Lee Yoon-ji married dentist Jung Han-ul in 2014. They have two daughters: their first daughter, Jung Ra Ni, born in 2015, and their second daughter, Jung Soul, born in 2020. The family previously appeared on SBS’s “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny,” where they shared glimpses of their daily lives.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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Yoona, Jeong
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