"I'm hurt, so I don't see them anymore"—Swings explains why he cut ties with younger hip-hop colleagues ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn Ji] Swings expressed satisfaction with the way younger colleagues in the film industry look after him, saying it makes him feel "so well treated." Meanwhile, he revealed that he rarely meets younger hip-hop colleagues because "I get hurt," drawing laughter.

On the 9th, Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'Radio Star' released a preview titled "Actor Swings declares he is cutting ties with the hip-hop scene?"

In the video, Swings began by saying, "I think the film industry suits me perfectly." He continued, "I've been rapping for nearly 20 years, and something happened that made me realize I had been living in a truly unusual world." Swings is set to make his acting debut under his real name, Moon Ji-hoon, in the film 'Tazza: Belzebub-ui Norae,' which opens on the 23rd.

Swings said, "When I went out for dinner with rappers, there were times when I would ask my younger colleagues to go somewhere for a second round about an hour after we met, and they would all get up at the same time and go home." He added, "If I got angry, wouldn't I look petty? Looking back, I think the atmosphere was that I was such an easygoing older brother that they could just leave whenever they wanted."

By contrast, he said he experienced a completely different atmosphere after entering the film industry. "I came into the acting world, and the atmosphere was so harmonious. The hierarchy was very clear, and everyone seemed determined to stay in their place," Swings said. He smiled with satisfaction at the film industry's zero early-departure rate, adding, "I felt so well treated. I love it."

In particular, he was impressed by the way younger colleagues in the film industry treated him at dinner gatherings. Swings said, "When I go out to eat meat with younger rappers, I grill it. I like giving food to the younger guys, and I'm also impatient by nature. If there are 10 people, I grill the meat. That's how I've lived my whole life."

However, he said people around him stopped him when he tried to grill the meat in the acting world. With a happy smile, he recalled, "They said, 'Hyung, just sit there. Why are you grilling the meat?'"

Swings said, "It felt refreshing and I was grateful because it had been so long since I had experienced this kind of kindness." He added, "I actually think it's thanks to the experiences I had before."

Kim Gu-ra asked, "If you spend time like that in the film industry and then meet your younger hip-hop colleagues again, they'll leave after an hour. How are you dealing with that?" Swings replied, "Honestly, I don't really meet them anymore. I don't go because I get hurt." He then joked as if giving way to his younger colleagues first, saying, "I'm old, right? You guys go have fun," which drew laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.