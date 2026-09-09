Is That Really Shin Bong-sun?...“She Doesn’t Look Like the Face I Knew” — 11-kg Weight Loss Sparks Facial-Contouring Speculation

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Shin Bong-sun showed off a dramatically changed appearance after losing 11 kg.

On the 8th, Shin Bong-sun shared footage of herself traveling by car to a scheduled engagement with her hair and makeup perfectly done, describing it as “getting glammed up.”

Shin Bong-sun recently made headlines with her dramatically changed, extremely slim appearance after losing 11 kg. That day, too, she drew attention with her sharper beauty, including a jawline slim enough to look razor-sharp and a more defined nose.

Shin Bong-sun, who currently works as a model for a diet supplement, has also spoken candidly about her weight loss.

“People often ask me, ‘Did you really lose weight by taking that product?’” Shin Bong-sun said candidly. “I exercised too, but I’m genuinely someone who gains weight easily. I also enjoy drinking and eat a lot. Even so, I actually succeeded in losing weight.”

Appearing on Lee Hong-ryeol’s YouTube channel last month, Shin Bong-sun said she had been hearing that she “looks prettier” and revealed, “There are rumors going around these days asking whether I had facial-contouring surgery.”

Lee Hong-ryeol was surprised, saying, “That isn’t the face of Bong-sun I used to know,” and Shin Bong-sun also spoke candidly about her cosmetic procedures.

“I’ve only had my nose done twice. I’ve never appeared on television without having nose surgery,” Shin Bong-sun said. “The first time was in 1999, and the second was in 2014. For the second surgery, they used rib cartilage.”

She then spoke frankly about her procedures in a lighthearted tone, saying, “These are my own eyes, and treatments such as Botox, Thermage, and Ulthera don’t count as surgery.”

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.