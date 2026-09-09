'Divorced from Park Ji-yoon,' Choi Dong-seok Moves Alone and Posts Cryptic Message: "I’ll Dance Wonderfully Again"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Choi Dong-seok has drawn attention by leaving a suggestive message ahead of the fall.

On the 9th, Choi Dong-seok shared an update, writing, "Dancing in September. In September... in the fall... I’ll start dancing wonderfully again."

In the released photo, Choi Dong-seok can be seen with a faint smile around his lips. As summer gives way to fall, he expressed a new sense of excitement and left a suggestive message, drawing interest.

Interest in the message has grown, particularly because he recently left the home where he had been living and moved to a new place, signaling a fresh start.

Regarding life in his new space, Choi Dong-seok wrote, "It still feels unfamiliar and doesn’t feel like my home," but added, "It’s nice to be able to see Sanbangsan Mountain." Having left a familiar place and begun living somewhere new, he expressed satisfaction with the wide-open view.

After starting life in his new home, Choi Dong-seok left the message, "I’ll start dancing wonderfully again," prompting continued interest in what he will do next.

Meanwhile, Choi Dong-seok married Park Ji-yoon, his fellow Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) announcer, in 2009, and they have one son and one daughter.

The couple’s marriage ended in 2023 after 14 years, and they are currently continuing the main divorce proceedings. Park Ji-yoon holds parental rights and custody of their two children.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.