Kim Jun-ho Sets Up a Cooking Studio for ‘Pregnant’ Kim Ji-min: “Invest in the Kitchen Instead of Designer Bags”

[Sportschosun Reporter Woo-joo Lee] Comedian Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min showed off their cooking studio.

Recently, the YouTube channel ‘YOUNGLIM’ uploaded a video titled, ‘We Opened Every Inch of the Kitchen and Cabinets Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min Chose One by One.’

Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min greeted viewers from the studio. Describing the space, Kim Jun-ho proudly said, "I set up a cooking studio for Kim Ji-min in the space where I work. It’s not just a cooking studio—it’s the ‘Cook Queen Studio.’ She’s the queen here, and I’m the servant." He added, "Since setting up the studio, Ji-min has been enjoying cooking even more because the environment is so nice. She cooks here, takes the food home, and stores it there, so I wake up to the smell of food in the morning."

Kim Ji-min expressed her satisfaction with the studio, saying, "It’s fun. With a kitchen like this, it’s a kitchen that really makes you want to cook. The most fun part is thinking about what to make the day before. I always write everything down in my notes—rice, fried eggs, what kind of stew. The side dishes also have to be different colors. If there’s green, there should be red, too. It’s so much fun writing all that down."

Kim Jun-ho emphasized, "All you married men in Korea, don’t give your wives designer bags, nice clothes, or things like that. Invest in the kitchen instead. Good food will keep coming out," drawing laughter. Kim Ji-min then lamented, "But there’s one thing I regret after setting up the kitchen like this. I wish we had done our home this way, too." Kim Jun-ho replied, "It’s a jeonse rental home. How could we do that?"

Kim Ji-min expressed her regret, saying, "If I had cooked every day in a kitchen like this at home, I could have served hotel-quality feasts." Kim Jun-ho promised, "When I buy a home, I’ll set up the kitchen from top to bottom for you. Just wait 20 years. I’ll buy you a house." Kim Ji-min, however, joked, "In 20 years, you’ll be on your last legs."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.