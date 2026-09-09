'Late Choi Jin-sil’s Daughter' Choi Jun-hee Reveals Her Metabolic Makeover...The Secret Behind Her 41-Kilogram Figure

[Sportschosun | Kim Soo-hyun] Choi Jun-hee, daughter of the late actress Choi Jin-sil, has revealed her personal routine for maintaining a figure weighing 41 kilograms.

On the 9th, Choi Jun-hee introduced a diet supplement on social media, saying, "The reason I can keep this figure!"

Choi Jun-hee, who currently maintains a weight in the 41-kilogram range, emphasized a "metabolic makeover" as the secret to her figure. Introducing it as a "golden must-have routine that keeps me in the low 40-kilogram range," she stressed that consistent self-care involves eating properly while taking diet supplements.

Choi Jun-hee is known to have gained weight rapidly during her battle with lupus, an autoimmune disease, due in part to steroid side effects. Her weight once reached as high as 96 kilograms.

She later began a serious weight-loss effort by combining dietary control with exercise and successfully lost approximately 55 kilograms. Her lowest weight fell to 41 kilograms, and the dramatic change in her weight drew considerable attention.

Even after losing weight, Choi Jun-hee has continued to manage her figure and practice self-care. She currently maintains a healthy weight while working as an influencer and model.

Because she has consistently shared her weight changes and dieting journey on social media, she once again connected with fans by directly revealing photos from the past in a video.

Born in 2003, Choi Jun-hee is the daughter of the late Choi Jin-sil and the late former baseball player Cho Sung-min. She has attracted public attention since childhood. In 2022, she began her entertainment career after signing an exclusive contract with Y Bloom, but the contract was terminated after approximately three months. She has since continued working as an influencer.

Recently, she also announced the start of a new chapter in her life by holding a wedding ceremony with her boyfriend of many years, who is 11 years older than her.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.