Byun Yo-han Says, "I Get Spending Money from Tiffany Young"—Breaks into a Sweat When Asked About Her Strengths

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actor Byun Yo-han met Girls’ Generation member HYOYEON, who jokingly became his “sister-in-law.”

On the 9th, the YouTube channel “Hyo’s Level Up” uploaded a video titled “A Tazza Player Taking on Board Games? Do You Want to Get a Knuckle Sandwich Like Someone Else?”

Byun Yo-han challenged HYOYEON, who is deeply into board games. When they met, Byun Yo-han greeted her by saying, “It’s awkward to see you, but nice to meet you, sister-in-law HYOYEON.” HYOYEON wondered, “What should I call you?” Meanwhile, Byun Yo-han made everyone laugh by saying, “It’s so awkward that I only bought something for myself,” and drinking coffee alone.

As they exchanged an awkward conversation, a staff member came over and explained, “You need to purchase a pass to use the facilities. It costs 5,000 won per hour.” Flustered, Byun Yo-han said, “I left my card in the car.” HYOYEON then asked, “I should contact Miyoung. I’ll have to ask her for some spending money. Do you receive an allowance?” Byun Yo-han honestly replied, “Sometimes,” drawing laughter.

Before the main game began, HYOYEON suggested, “Let’s start with a warm-up game,” and began a strengths-and-weaknesses game. She asked Byun Yo-han about her own strengths, but he could not answer, saying, “It’s our first time meeting, so I can’t lie. Please give me another chance.” HYOYEON then asked him about Tiffany Young’s strengths, but he was unable to answer again. HYOYEON chided him, saying, “How could you miss this opportunity?” Byun Yo-han hurriedly responded, “Tiffany Young has so many strengths. She has great energy, is humorous, and is beautiful.”

In an interview with the production staff, Byun Yo-han explained, “She has so many strengths that I was honestly flustered. I was so flustered that I wondered how I could sum them up. It was a difficult question to answer all at once.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.