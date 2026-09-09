'42 kg' Shin Ji Says, "Teacher, Please Save Me," During PT... A Changed Update After Health Concerns

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Shin Ji, who once appeared noticeably thinner and sparked speculation about health problems, has shared an update after beginning a serious exercise routine.

On the 9th, the YouTube channel 'Eotteosinji?!' released a video titled 'Was Pangyo Always This Fun? A Day That Flew By While Eating and Sightseeing.'

In the video, Shin Ji talked about the exercise routine she recently started. She is receiving personal training (PT) to manage her health and looked exhausted as she said, "Yesterday's PT session was extremely intense."

She added, "My PT trainer gets too ambitious. I'm someone who gets praised by my trainer."

When the producer said, "I didn't know you really liked being praised," Shin Ji laughed and replied, "Exactly. I didn't know I would like being praised for exercising, either."

Her husband, Moon Won, also mentioned Shin Ji's enthusiasm for exercise. Imitating her workout routine, Moon Won said, "If you hear Shin Ji's exertion sounds while she exercises, she's someone preparing for a competition," then shouted, "Agh!" to make everyone laugh.

Shin Ji also opened up about the difficulties of PT. "Do you know how many times I say, 'Teacher, please save me'?" she said. "I think that's a characteristic of PT trainers. I say I can't do it, but they always insist that I can."

Shin Ji recently became the subject of speculation about health problems after appearing noticeably thinner.

It was reported that Shin Ji, whose profile lists her height as 164 centimeters, had dropped to around 42 kg, prompting continued concern from fans. In particular, her extremely thin appearance in recently released YouTube content and social media posts raised worries.

Shin Ji had previously discussed her physical condition after personally sharing the results of an InBody test. At the time, she revealed, "A professional told me, 'It's amazing that you're even walking around in this condition.'"

After checking her current physical condition, Shin Ji recently began exercising to build up her physical strength and manage her health, attempting to make a change.

Meanwhile, Shin Ji married singer Moon Won on May 2. She is currently sharing her newlywed life with fans and actively communicating with them through her YouTube channel and various entertainment programs.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.