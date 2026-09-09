“Han So-hee seemed so prickly that I thought crossing her would cause a scene”... Choi Min-sik’s confession surprises her

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] The remarkable chemistry between actors Choi Min-sik and Han So-hee has been revealed.

On the 9th, an interview video featuring Choi Min-sik and Han So-hee was released on the official YouTube channel of GQ Korea.

Regarding his first impression of Han So-hee, Choi Min-sik said, “I feel a little awkward saying this, but based on my first impression and what I had seen of actress Han So-hee through other media, she seemed somewhat prickly and sensitive. I thought crossing her might cause a scene, but unexpectedly, she came across as down-to-earth and cool. She mixed with people freely and without reserve, and she was cheerful. I had a really good impression of her.”

Meanwhile, Han So-hee described Choi Min-sik as “a warm, kind, and even adorable senior actor.” Explaining the endearing side of Choi Min-sik that she had noticed, Han So-hee said, “For one thing, he always brings an amusing anecdote to set. He gets incredibly excited and tells the story with great enthusiasm, and I think that was what made him so adorable,” adding, “He went on a strict diet while filming The Intern. The set was in Jeonju, and someone discovered that he had bought cup noodles by himself and gone back to his lodging. There was a bit of a diet issue. Those moments are cute, aren’t they? He said he was dieting, after all.” Choi Min-sik then made everyone laugh by declaring, “Cup noodles are the truth.”

When asked what nickname she would like to give Choi Min-sik, Han So-hee hesitated, saying, “I think I’ll get scolded if I say it,” before revealing “Min-jjok.” She explained, “It doesn’t mean that you don’t listen. You have a childlike innocence.” Choi Min-sik drew laughs by protesting, “At my age, why would I have to hear people call me a ‘Geumjjok’?”

Asked what she had learned from Choi Min-sik while filming the movie, Han So-hee said, “There are so many things. He is a very humorous senior actor who brings energy to the set, and even when something doesn’t work out, he has the power to focus everyone on set while smiling. I learned that from him.” Choi Min-sik, meanwhile, said, “Youth has many characteristics, doesn’t it? Beauty, passion, spirit, a little instability, and anxiety. It contains all of those things. The imperfection of youth looks very beautiful. The character Sun-woo in the film and Han So-hee have something in common,” adding, “When I see her discovering those things and trying to overcome them, I feel very proud of her. When I see her wisely and objectively controlling herself, I find myself wondering, ‘Was I like that at her age?’ It gave me an opportunity to reflect on myself.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.