Seo In-young Says Underarm Fat Remains Despite Liposuction and Hypotensive Shock: "I Need to Go Back to the Hospital"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Seo In-young expressed disappointment even after undergoing liposuction.

On the 9th, a video titled “Singer Seo In-young Finally Comes to Her Senses and Prepares a New Album for the First Time in 10 Years” was posted on Seo In-young’s YouTube channel.

Seo In-young appeared in a glamorous sleeveless outfit and confidently showed off her upper arms, saying, “I wanted to show off the procedure a little, too. But I still have scars.” Seo In-young added, “I have someone to meet. I came to ask female G-Dragon for a song. She said she wanted to meet me again. Look how well things have worked out. I thought this was the perfect time to come.” Seo In-young recently revealed that she underwent liposuction on her upper arms to perform on the WATERBOMB stage. She previously said that the procedure was extremely difficult and that she even experienced hypotensive shock.

Before meeting “female G-Dragon,” the production staff pointed out, “Shouldn’t you tuck in some of that underarm fat?” Seo In-young expressed disappointment that the fat had not been removed enough, saying, “I had the underarm fat done, but it still didn’t work. This hospital isn’t good enough. I need to go back. I need to go back and have the underarm fat done again.”

The “female G-Dragon” Seo In-young met was Jeon Soyeon of i-dle. After meeting Jeon Soyeon, who has a small face, Seo In-young made viewers laugh by saying, “What’s with your face? Move back a little. Did you see my underarm fat just now? I’m lifting it up.”

Jeon Soyeon, who made her comeback with a solo album, opened up about her feelings, saying, “I prepared for it for a really long time. I was also quite afraid.” Seo In-young responded with a humorous reflection: “Whenever a song comes out, don’t you automatically check the music streaming charts first? Since your group has done well, you could be crushed by just one ranking. The last thing you need to do is manage your mental health. Nothing goes exactly the way you want it to. Look at me. I never thought I would go through so many ups and downs either.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.