'Hyun Bin’s Wife' Son Ye-jin Shows Off a Dramatically Transformed Look Ahead of Her Return to Historical Drama

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Son Ye-jin shared an update with a noticeably sharper look, raising expectations for her new project.

On the 9th, Son Ye-jin announced the release of her new project directly through social media, writing, "'The Scandal' is finally coming to you. Netflix, September 18. Here it comes."

In the released photos, Son Ye-jin showed off her naturally slim facial features, but her sharper jawline and deeper aura particularly caught viewers’ attention. As she is returning to historical drama for the first time in many years, her more mature appearance also drew considerable interest.

Son Ye-jin will return to historical drama after 24 years through the Netflix series 'The Scandal,' which premieres on the 18th.

'The Scandal' follows Lady Jo, a woman who was unable to fully showcase her talents because she was a woman in the Joseon era, and Jo Won, Joseon’s greatest romantic, as they engage in an audacious and dangerous wager over love. The story also centers on Huiyeon, a woman entangled in their wager.

Son Ye-jin plays Lady Jo, who defies the taboos of Confucian Joseon society by proposing a wager of seduction herself. Though she possesses exceptional talent, she has lived without even a name because she is a woman. She drives the story forward by secretly proposing a wager to Jo Won, her childhood writing companion and younger cousin.

There is considerable interest in what new side Son Ye-jin, returning to historical drama after 24 years, will show in this project.

Meanwhile, Son Ye-jin married actor Hyun Bin in 2022, and they welcomed a son in November of the same year.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.