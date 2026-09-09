Lee Hye-young, Really 54? She Lies Down in a Swimsuit, Showing a Figure Without a Trace of Excess Fat

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Lee Hye-young has drawn attention by showing off a slim figure that is hard to believe belongs to a 54-year-old.

On the 9th, Lee Hye-young shared an update on her social media.

In the released photo, Lee Hye-young is seen relaxing on a sofa in a swimsuit and enjoying some leisurely time.

Even as she naturally enjoys her rest, her slim figure without a trace of excess fat stands out and has drawn admiration.

In particular, her firm and slender physique, maintained to an extent that makes her age of 54 hard to believe, caught people’s attention. Fans have also continued to show interest in her appearance, which she has achieved through consistent self-care.

Meanwhile, Lee Hye-young married singer Lee Sang-min in 2004, but they divorced the following year. She remarried a financial businessman in 2011 and has been building a happy family with her husband’s daughter, Seo Hyeon-i.

Lee Hye-young’s husband is known to be an executive at one of South Korea’s leading private-equity firms. The firm also made headlines after reports said it manages approximately 27 trillion won in assets.

Lee Hye-young was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021 and underwent major surgery to remove part of her lung. After recovering, she has continued to meet the public through broadcasting and art activities.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.