Lee Sang-woo’s Son Becomes a Major Success as a Singer with “26 Million Views”: “I Didn’t Send Him to High School and Taught Him Music” (“Singles”)

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] On “Singles,” Lee Sang-woo proudly spoke about his son’s success as a singer.

Singer Lee Sang-woo appeared on KBS1’s “Singles,” which aired on the 9th.

Lee Sang-woo and Hwang Shin-hye first became acquainted through the drama “Sarang-eun Eopda.” Hwang Shin-hye recalled, “We were in our 30s back then,” while Lee Sang-woo said, “Shin-hye was really beautiful then. She was a Western-style beauty, a rare type of beauty to see in Korea. She was the original desk-mat goddess.”

Lee Sang-woo explained how he began acting: “I filmed a commercial with Choi Jin-sil, and it was for a watch. I had a crush on Choi Jin-sil and dreamed that we got married. At the time, sales of that watch rose by 15 percent. That led director Lee Jin-seok to offer me a role. Back then, when a singer acted, people described it as straying from one’s field. They asked why we were doing something else and viewed it negatively. After that, acting offers kept coming in. Singers would leave once their part was over, but on a film set, everyone ate and moved around together. I liked that so much, and it was fun.”

Speaking about his recent activities, he said, “I’ve been in business for 26 years. I ran a management agency that helped raise Jang Na-ra, Han Ga-in, and the late Wheesung, and these days, my son is making music. His YouTube videos have surpassed 26 million views. My son is in a band and writes his own songs. My older son plays the trumpet.”

In particular, Lee Sang-woo surprised viewers by saying, “I deliberately taught him music. I’ve always regretted not being able to compose music,” and adding, “When learning music, you should start with rhythm instruments. I taught him drums at age four and piano at age seven. I hired a teacher for him when he entered middle school. So he started writing songs at 17. He didn’t attend high school.”

Lee Sang-woo also revealed that his older son has a developmental disability. Hwang Shin-hye said, “His younger brother must care deeply about him,” and Lee Sang-woo replied, “When he was five, my younger son said he felt sorry about something. I asked him, ‘What do you think of your brother?’ and he said, ‘He has a disability.’ I thought he wouldn’t understand, but he did.”

Lee Sang-woo smiled as he reflected on the close bond between his sons: “My younger son said, ‘I like my brother. His favorite person in the world is me.’ Because of his developmental disability, my older son has difficulty communicating, but he strokes his younger brother’s head and plays with him. I was so amazed when I saw that for the first time.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.