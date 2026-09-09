"Another One Just a Year After His Release?" Don Spike Announces Plans to Open an Ocean-View Barbecue Restaurant After Serving Time for Drug Offenses

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Composer and broadcaster Don Spike (real name Kim Min-soo), who served a prison sentence after being convicted of repeatedly using drugs, has announced a new beginning centered once again on his specialty: meat.

On the 9th, Don Spike posted a photo on his social media story showing what appeared to be a restaurant located by the sea.

The most eye-catching feature in the photo was the phrase "BARBACOA by donspike," prominently engraved on the restaurant's exterior wall. Since the venue bears his stage name, "donspike," it appears to be a barbecue restaurant that Don Spike is preparing to open.

Don Spike also added the caption, "Almost there. Just a few final touches left." The message suggests that preparations for the restaurant's opening are in their final stages.

The restaurant is particularly notable for its location overlooking the blue sea. With its white curved exterior, spacious outdoor area, and seaside setting, it has a distinctly different atmosphere from his former restaurant in Itaewon. Don Spike has not yet disclosed the exact location or official opening date.

The restaurant business is not unfamiliar territory for Don Spike. In 2019, he opened Low & Slow, a Texas-style barbecue restaurant in Itaewon, Yongsan District, Seoul, and it quickly became popular. The restaurant was once known for being difficult to book, while Don Spike was also seen personally grilling and preparing the meat in various broadcasts and online content. In 2021, he said he had stopped working as a composer and was focusing on running the restaurant.

However, his activities were brought to a halt after a drug case emerged in 2022. Don Spike was indicted on charges including purchasing approximately 45 million won worth of methamphetamine on nine occasions beginning in late 2021 and using it 14 times. He was sentenced at trial to three years in prison, suspended for five years, but the appeals court sentenced him to two years in prison. The Supreme Court finalized the sentence in September 2023.

After completing his sentence, Don Spike was released from prison in March 2025. He has reportedly spent time with his family, participated in Narcotics Anonymous (NA), received addiction treatment, and focused on managing his restaurant in Itaewon.

In July last year, he also appeared on JTBC's YouTube program Genre Only Yeouido, making his first public appearance since his release. At the time, he revealed that he was continuing his rehabilitation, saying of his drug addiction, "If I had continued hiding and using drugs without being caught, I would probably be dead by now."

With Don Spike now unveiling BARBACOA by donspike under his own name, attention is focused on whether he is preparing to make a full-fledged return to the restaurant business after his release.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.