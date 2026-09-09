MC Mong Says He Apologized to Kim Min-jong: "I Did It Out of Anger"...The Full Story Behind Their Differing Feelings

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer MC Mong reportedly called actor Kim Min-jong directly to apologize after Kim filed a complaint against him. He also allegedly opened up about how he felt at the time he made the allegations in the past.

On the 9th, the YouTube channel “Yeon-ye Dtopresident Lee Jin-ho” uploaded a video titled “MC Mong Called Kim Min-jong Four Days After the Complaint, Saying ‘I Did It Out of Anger’...His Belated Account of How He Felt at the Time of the Allegations.”

Lee Jin-ho recounted the developments, from the allegations involving Kim Min-jong that began during MC Mong’s TikTok live broadcast in May to the subsequent complaint and public apology.

Earlier, during a TikTok live broadcast on May 18, MC Mong mentioned Kim Min-jong by name while discussing what was known as a “baduk gambling group” and raised several allegations. Kim Min-jong’s side denied them, calling the claims clearly false.

According to Lee Jin-ho, Kim Min-jong claimed that the allegations caused considerable damage to his film and advertising work. He was reportedly particularly shocked after being forced to withdraw from an overseas project he had spent about three years preparing.

Kim Min-jong eventually filed a complaint against MC Mong at Seoul Jongno Police Station on the 1st for allegedly spreading false information. However, the situation changed dramatically just four days later.

Lee Jin-ho claimed, “MC Mong’s apology took place suddenly on September 5,” adding that it began with a phone call MC Mong made directly to Kim Min-jong. During the call, MC Mong apologized and candidly explained the circumstances and feelings behind his allegations at the time.

Lee Jin-ho said that, based on information confirmed through acquaintances, “MC Mong reportedly explained that the reason he made those allegations was, in essence, ‘I did it out of anger.’”

The account suggests that MC Mong was going through a difficult period because of various conflicts and circumstances around him, and that he made the allegations emotionally.

Kim Min-jong was also reportedly quite taken aback by the unexpected call. Although MC Mong was the person who had caused him significant harm, Kim reportedly found it difficult to completely turn away a junior colleague who was apologizing while opening up about his own struggles.

However, the conflict of the past several months did not end immediately with one phone call. Lee Jin-ho claimed that Kim Min-jong conveyed that he would “consider it if MC Mong issued a public apology,” and that MC Mong subsequently made a public apology during a TikTok live broadcast that same day.

During the broadcast, MC Mong said, “I apologize once again for causing misunderstandings about Min-jong,” and added, in essence, “It was my fault even to mention senior Kim Min-jong.” Afterward, Kim Min-jong was reportedly said to have accepted the apology, making it appear that the conflict between the two had come to an end, at least for the time being.

However, Lee Jin-ho said there was a difference in emotional stance, making it difficult to view Kim Min-jong’s current feelings simply as “forgiveness.” Based on his reporting, he claimed that Kim seemed less to have readily forgiven MC Mong than to strongly feel, “I don’t want to be involved in this incident anymore.” He explained that Kim had found it highly burdensome that his name continued to be mentioned in the conflicts between MC Mong and other people involved.

Lee Jin-ho also said that acquaintances had told him Kim Min-jong “looked extremely distressed” during the incident and “found it burdensome even for his name to be mentioned in connection with it.”

There were also reports that Kim Min-jong did not appear at ease even after accepting MC Mong’s public apology. However, exhausted by the prolonged conflict, Kim reportedly decided not to escalate the matter further, signaling that he would “let it end here.”

The remaining issue is whether the complaint will be withdrawn. Lee Jin-ho said, “Accepting a public apology and concluding legal proceedings are entirely separate matters,” adding that Kim Min-jong’s side was currently coordinating its position on withdrawing the complaint. Attention is therefore focused on whether Kim, who accepted MC Mong’s apology, will actually withdraw the complaint as well.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.