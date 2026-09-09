Lee Sang-woo: "My Eldest Son Has a Developmental Disability and Has Difficulty Communicating... We Traveled 200 Kilometers Every Day for His Treatment" ('Singles')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Lee Sang-woo of 'Singles' revealed his deep devotion to his family.

Singer Lee Sang-woo appeared on KBS1's 'Singles,' which aired on the 9th.

Lee Sang-woo's eldest son has a developmental disability. Hwang Shin-hye said, "His younger brother must care deeply for him," and Lee Sang-woo explained, "When my younger son was five, I felt sorry toward him. I asked, 'What do you think of your brother?' and he replied, 'He has a disability.' I thought he wouldn't understand, but he did."

Lee Sang-woo smiled as he spoke about the close bond between the brothers. "My younger son said, 'I like my brother. I'm the person my brother likes most in the world.' Because of his developmental disability, my eldest son has difficulty communicating, but he strokes his younger brother's head and plays with him. I was amazed when I first saw that."

Lee Sang-woo also revealed that their marriage changed after the birth of their children. "At first, my wife didn't know how to manage a household at all. She grew up as an only daughter, and her mother deliberately didn't teach her household chores. I'm from Gyeongsang Province, so I wondered, 'Can I live with this person for the rest of my life?' Then we learned that our eldest had a disability. We found out when he was about three. From that point on, I stopped thinking about my relationship with my wife and focused only on the baby," he said.

Lee Sang-woo said, "My wife drove about 200 kilometers a day for our child's treatment. She drove all over the place, taking him to speech therapy, psychological therapy, and art therapy. She went through a great deal. Because of our child, our relationship as a couple began to recover. It couldn't have been otherwise. We had to join forces. That's also why I started cooking on weekends. My wife had to rest on weekends because she had to go to work during the week. I prepared all the meals on weekends."

He also explained why he came to live with both his mother and mother-in-law. Lee Sang-woo said, "What was funny about our household was that I lived with my mother after getting married. Since I was the youngest, I hadn't been able to live with her for very long before. We lived together for nearly 30 years, until she passed away. Then my father-in-law died. My mother-in-law was living alone. An elderly woman in that village died and wasn't found for 10 days. My mother-in-law was extremely frightened after that. She casually asked, 'Should I move into your house and live with you?' So my mother and mother-in-law lived together. The six of us, including my son, lived together for more than 10 years." His story surprised everyone.

The two mothers-in-law were especially close. Lee Sang-woo said, "There was a significant age gap. My mother was much older, so they were 16 years apart. I was especially grateful to my mother-in-law because she prepared all of my mother's meals. She said that since her daughter was having a hard time because her eldest child had a disability, she would take responsibility for her mother-in-law. My mother-in-law is still alive, but she is elderly and cannot walk well. So my eldest son has become her hands and feet. He brings her water and goes with her when she brushes her teeth. He faithfully became his grandmother's hands and feet. She praises him constantly, saying he is such a devoted son, and he feels very happy about it. My mother-in-law helped us a great deal." His words showed the family's strong bond.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.