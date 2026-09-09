Lee Dong-gook’s Daughter Jaesi Cancels Plans to Attend Prestigious U.S. College’s Main Campus Three Days Before Departure: “I Burst Into Tears”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Woo-joo Lee] An update on Jaesi Lee, the daughter of former soccer player Lee Dong-gook, has been revealed.

On the 9th, Lee Dong-gook’s wife, Lee Soo-jin, announced that their now-adult daughter, Jaesi Lee, had moved out to live independently. Lee Soo-jin confessed, “I always told her, ‘Once you become an adult, you all move out and become independent. You get part-time jobs and try living on your own. Your mom and dad will support you only until then.’ But when Jaesi actually decided to live on her own, tears suddenly burst out.” She added, “When I thought about how the child who had always needed my help was now truly letting go of my hand and living on her own, I felt as if one corner of my heart had become empty, and the tears just kept coming.”

Lee Soo-jin then shared some unexpected news: “Jaesi gave up on going to New York three days before her departure.” She explained, “Because she entered college two years early, Jaesi was already going to be a junior this year, while her peers were freshmen. At first, Jaesi’s thinking was simple: ‘I’ve come this far, so I should graduate quickly.’ But I kept raising a different question. Is it really right to spend the next two years solely to earn one diploma? I suggested that, instead of spending that time and money on the diploma, we should invest in gaining more experiences.”

Lee Soo-jin said, “I thought it would not be too late for her to return to school once she became clear about what she wanted to learn and what kind of education she truly needed. In fact, if she studied alongside friends her age while adding the two years of experience she had gained in society, Jaesi at that point would be completely different from who she is now.” After a long conversation, Jaesi ultimately accepted her mother’s view. “Instead of New York, she began a new life in Seoul,” Lee Soo-jin said. “I think the time has come for me to show love not by doing things for her, but by trusting her to accomplish them on her own.”

Meanwhile, Lee Dong-gook’s daughter, Jaesi Lee, graduated from the Songdo International City campus of the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), a prestigious fashion school whose main campus is in New York. She had planned to complete the remaining coursework at the New York campus.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.