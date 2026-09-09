Jang Young-ran, Once a Victim of Real-Estate Fraud, Carefully Picks a Home for a Producer’s Newlywed Life: “Beware of Jeonse Fraud”

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Jang Young-ran offered newlywed couples practical advice based on her extensive experience with real estate.

On the 9th, the YouTube channel “Class A Jang Young-ran” released a video titled “Jang Young-ran, Once a Victim of Real-Estate Fraud, Learns the Hard Way How to Choose a ‘Good Home’ (First Release).”

That day, Jang Young-ran personally inspected properties to help find a newlywed home for the producer of “Class A Jang Young-ran.” She carefully toured the homes, checking details that newlywed couples might overlook during their search.

Jang Young-ran stressed that newlywed couples need to be especially cautious, as jeonse fraud has recently emerged as a serious social problem.

“There is so much jeonse fraud these days that an experienced adult needs to go and inspect the property properly,” she said, emphasizing the need to examine everything carefully from the outset.

She also stressed that people should inspect properties themselves rather than leave everything to a real-estate agency.

“You can’t blindly trust people in real estate. Well, you should trust them to some extent, but you have to know what you’re getting into. You absolutely can’t just say, ‘I don’t know. Please take care of everything,’” Jang Young-ran advised. “You have to ask about every single detail.”

The total budget for the newlywed home was 250 million won. Within that limit, Jang Young-ran personally viewed several homes and carefully assessed the advantages and disadvantages of each listing. She examined every detail as if she were looking for her own home, including points that newlywed couples might easily miss.

“Newlywed couples are just starting to earn money, so there are many things they can overlook,” Jang Young-ran explained. “What if they fall victim to jeonse fraud, or do something they shouldn’t? That’s why, as the experienced adult here, I went over everything carefully.” Her advice was especially practical because she had personally experienced real-estate fraud in the past.

After considering all the conditions, Jang Young-ran selected three properties as the finalists. She warmly concluded, “If anyone is looking for me, I’ll go with them to view properties.”

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.