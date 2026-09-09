Song Eun-i Has Been Abstaining from Alcohol for Four Months: "I Even Left a Set Because of a Hangover, and I Still Feel Terrible About It"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Song Eun-i of VIVO revealed why she decided to stop drinking.

On the 9th, the YouTube channel VIVO TV uploaded a video titled "A Meeting of Executives Having a Nonalcoholic Company Dinner: How Do You Live in This Difficult World Without Alcohol?"

A viewer who said they drank every day shared their concerns, saying they had failed several times to quit drinking. Song Eun-i responded confidently, "I have been abstaining from alcohol since January 7. I quit completely." Kim Sook said, "They say people who count the days that precisely haven't quit; they're just enduring it." Song Eun-i replied, "I'm saying it because I'm so proud of myself. What I mean is, 'I won't drink, so everyone should know that.'"

Kim Sook then exposed her, saying, "You really should have quit drinking. You made mistakes far too often. Didn't you talk to a utility pole when we filmed the Pyongyang naengmyeon special? I still have the footage." Song Eun-i apologized, saying, "I should buy that subscriber a meal. I feel so sorry. I feel burdened in many ways. Please contact me again. They probably have their back turned to me by now."

In 2022, Song Eun-i and Kim Sook filmed content in which they met and had a meal with a subscriber known as an expert on Pyongyang naengmyeon. However, Song Eun-i was suffering from a hangover and ended up leaving the filming set.

Kim Sook said, "They must have been extremely disappointed in Song Eun-i," then recalled the incident, adding, "I'm telling this story only now, but I honestly didn't know what to do in the middle of it all. Eun-i came in while she was still not fully sober, and she couldn't eat the Pyongyang naengmyeon. She took one bite and, because she's a broadcaster, said, 'It's good.' Then she eventually collapsed and fell asleep." Her account drew laughter.

Song Eun-i said, "I think I probably started thinking I should quit drinking from then on," but Kim Sook countered, "No. You quit starting this year. You drank for another three years after that." The remark prompted laughter.

Song Eun-i explained that the real reason she quit drinking was health. "Health was the bigger issue. I was making sure to eat good things so I could become a healthy grandmother, but I hadn't thought about avoiding bad things while eating good things. I increasingly felt that I needed to quit the bad things first," she said. Kim Sook then declared, "From now on, Song Eun-i and Kim Sook are no smoking, no drinking."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.