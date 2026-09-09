Kim Chang-ok Says He Has Been “Maintaining Two Households for Nine Years”... Why He Left His Wife and Children Behind (Radio Star)

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Communication expert Kim Chang-ok revealed that he has been “maintaining two households” for eight to nine years.

The December 9 episode of MBC’s Radio Star featured a special titled “The Feeling Is Building—Let’s Go! Artists.”

Kim Chang-ok said, “I’ve been maintaining two households for eight or nine years,” explaining that he lives between Jeju Island and Seoul.

His decision to live separately in Jeju Island was prompted by health problems and a busy schedule. Kim Chang-ok revealed that he went through a physically difficult period after undergoing surgery for a herniated disc and dealing with a packed schedule of lectures.

Kim Chang-ok said, “I thought, ‘If I keep going like this, something’s going to go wrong,’ so I told my wife,” explaining that he told her he would work three weeks a month, including weekends.

He then explained that, since Jeju Island was his hometown, he asked his wife to let him visit his hometown alone for a few days and told her to come down to Jeju Island with the children on weekends.

He then honestly revealed his true feelings, saying, “Deep down, I thought, ‘It would be even better if they didn’t come,’” prompting laughter.

Kim Chang-ok later asked a friend to look for a house where he could stay in Jeju Island. He recalled, “I asked him to find me a small old house by the sea.”

But his friend’s response was unexpected. Kim Chang-ok said his friend told him, “‘Chang-ok, places like that are the most expensive,’” drawing laughter.

After all the twists and turns, an even more absurd incident occurred at the old house he had secured. Kim Chang-ok revealed that, while he was living there after renovating the run-down house himself, a centipede fell from the ceiling as his children were sleeping during a visit to Jeju Island.

As it happened, the centipede landed on one of the children’s faces. Kim Chang-ok revealed that the children said, “We’re never coming to Jeju Island again.” At the time, they were reportedly in the second or third grade of elementary school.

Kim Chang-ok ultimately added, “That’s why I’m grateful to the centipede,” prompting more laughter with his unexpected remark.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.