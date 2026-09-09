Lee Jung-eun Paid Off the Debt She Took On at 34 at Age 47: “Shin Ha-kyun and Ji Jin-hee Readily Lent Me the Money”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Lee Jung-eun recalled her days as an unknown actress, when she took on 50 million won in debt while running a theater troupe and spent 13 years paying it off.

On the ninth, Lee Jung-eun, a 36-year veteran actor, appeared on tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” and opened up about her long years of obscurity and her eventual breakthrough.

Lee Jung-eun said that in 2003, she set up a rehearsal space and theater troupe because she needed a place to train with fellow actors and create productions. “I had seen the late Kim Min-ki during my Hakchon days and had a lot of experience, so I thought it would go well,” she said, recalling the time with a laugh. “But two productions failed, and I ended up in debt.”

The debt grew even larger when another director suddenly disappeared while they were preparing a production together, leaving Lee Jung-eun responsible for expenses incurred during the production process. The resulting debt amounted to about 50 million won.

Needing production funds immediately, Lee Jung-eun asked theater colleagues she had known for years for help. Among them were actors Woo Hyun, Shin Ha-kyun, and Ji Jin-hee.

Lee Jung-eun reenacted the conversation, saying she called Shin Ha-kyun and told him, “Ha-kyun, it’s been a long time. I’m making a play, and I’ve suddenly run short of production funds. Could you lend me 10 million won?” Shin Ha-kyun reportedly lent her the money without hesitation, replying, “Oh, sure, sis.” Lee Jung-eun expressed her gratitude, saying, “Ji Jin-hee was similar. He readily lent me the money.”

Repaying the money proved to be the difficult part. “When I borrowed it, I thought I would be able to pay it back fairly quickly, but things didn’t work out,” Lee Jung-eun admitted. “At the time, I was only doing theater, so it took me 13 years to repay it.”

She took on various part-time jobs to make a living and repay the debt. Lee Jung-eun worked wherever she could, delivering green vegetable juice, selling soy sauce, and serving at hotels. Whenever her financial situation improved, she paid back small portions of the money she had borrowed.

“I kept in touch from time to time, and whenever I had money, I paid back 1 million won or 500,000 won at a time,” she said. “When I had finally repaid everything, they were surprised too, because so much time had passed.”

In the end, Lee Jung-eun did not fully clear the debt she took on at age 34 until she was 47. It took her the full 13 years to repay the 50 million won debt.

Despite her long years as an unknown actress and her financial struggles, Lee Jung-eun continued acting. She later made her mark on the public through the film “Parasite” and the dramas “When the Camellia Blooms,” “Our Blues,” and “Miss Night and Day.”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.