Swings Loses 6 kg in Two Weeks After Taking Mounjaro 7.5, Then Suffers Rebound Weight Gain... Shocking Twist: “It Stopped Working” (Radio Star)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Rapper Swings opened up about his experience using Mounjaro, his weight changes, and the nickname “Donkatsu” that has followed him for years.

The September 9 episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s “Radio Star” featured Kim Chang-ok, Jang Kiha, Swings, and Jeon Soyeon in a special titled “The Feeling Is Rising—Let’s Go! Artists.”

When the topic of “conquering modern medicine” came up, Swings said he had tried Wegovy and Mounjaro to lose weight.

“I’ve tried both Wegovy and Mounjaro,” Swings said. “The strength of Mounjaro varies depending on the dosage, but I was prescribed the strong 7.5 dose from the start.”

He continued, “I lost 5–6 kg in the first two weeks. I thought, ‘This is fine,’ but after that, it stopped working no matter how many times I took it.”

Swings said he was prescribed a higher dose after the effects diminished. “Since it wasn’t working, I was prescribed the 10.0 dose and have been taking it, but yesterday I ate three bowls of jajangmyeon,” he confessed, drawing laughter from the studio.

He also revealed how his weight had changed. Swings said he lost about 6–7 kg in total, but then regained 2–3 kg, resulting in rebound weight gain. Referring to Mounjaro, he joked, “They call it ‘Iginjaro,’” turning the studio into a sea of laughter.

Swings spoke candidly not only about topics related to his weight but also about the image of himself that had become a meme.

“At some point, I realized I had become a meme. It used to bother me,” he admitted.

However, listening to younger artists changed his perspective. Swings said, “My juniors told me, ‘You say you don’t like becoming a meme, but overseas celebrities and younger generations try to become memes by any means necessary.’”

He also shared stories about the nickname “Donkatsu,” which has followed him for 10 years.

“Sometimes people call out, ‘Donkatsu!’ to me. I’ve even received pork cutlet as a complimentary item when I was on dates with women,” Swings said.

He added, “I once tried to get rid of it, but now I really enjoy it. But because I don’t avoid it anymore, it keeps getting bigger.”

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.