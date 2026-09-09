How Did a Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgeon End Up There? “I Was Found Half-Naked in a Station Restroom and Woke Up in the Emergency Room”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Lee Jun-seo, a hepatobiliary and pancreatic surgeon, opened up about his past nine-year struggle with alcohol addiction. He recounted the shocking incident in which he was found half-naked in a restroom at Incheon Station after getting drunk.

On the 9th, tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” featured Lee Jun-seo, who introduced himself as “a surgeon who quit drinking.” He said he had suffered from severe alcohol addiction until two years ago and is now using his experience to help people caught in the grip of alcohol addiction.

Lee Jun-seo said he began drinking heavily in college. He was active in a rock band at the time and recalled what led him to start drinking, saying, “The spirit of rock is resistance to the establishment. I thought you needed alcohol to resist.”

As he continued drinking, his tolerance gradually increased. During his second year of residency in particular, he reached a dangerous point where he completely blacked out after drinking.

Recalling that time, Lee Jun-seo said, “I had a dinner gathering with the professors, and I remember the beginning of the dinner. But when I opened my eyes in the morning, I was in an unfamiliar bed, and my father was sitting there.”

It turned out that Lee Jun-seo, intoxicated, had been found half-naked in a restroom at Incheon Station, and police had contacted his father in the early morning. He recounted what happened, saying, “My father was contacted by the police, who told him, ‘Your son was found half-naked in a restroom at Incheon Station.’” He added, “It was never revealed which part of me was exposed.”

What was even more surprising, however, was that despite going through such an incident, he did not consider his situation serious enough at the time to quit drinking.

When Yoo Jae-suk asked, “Even after waking up in the emergency room, didn’t you think it was serious?” Lee Jun-seo referred to the social atmosphere at the time, in which alcohol-related accidents were treated as “funny anecdotes.”

He confessed, “There is a culture of treating things caused by alcohol as funny anecdotes. There is only a thin line between something funny and an accident. Being found in a restroom could have been a major accident for me, but because society treated it as a funny anecdote, I did not recognize the seriousness of it.”

Even after becoming a doctor, his troubled relationship with alcohol continued. During his fellowship, he experienced burnout while handling an excessive workload with limited staff. He also began drinking alone more often, which deepened his alcohol addiction.

Lee Jun-seo emphasized, “It is important to break the habit of linking hardship with alcohol and using alcohol as a reward.” He explained that although he never reached the point of quitting his job or directly disrupting his hospital duties while addicted, repeated incidents—including saying inappropriate things after drinking and falling and injuring himself on the way home—made him realize that alcohol was interfering with his life.

He also clearly explained how to distinguish between someone who enjoys drinking and alcohol dependence. Using examples such as a pretty flower seen on the street or a picture drawn by his daughter, he said, “You are not distressed the next day if the flower is gone, and you do not pester your daughter to keep drawing pictures for you.” He continued, “If you are distressed when alcohol is unavailable after you have been drinking, that distress indicates dependence.”

He also warned against dismissing drinking problems simply because the results of a health checkup are normal. When Yoo Jae-suk said that heavy drinkers around him claim they are not addicted because “their health checkup showed they were fine” or “they were told they have a baby’s liver,” Lee Jun-seo cautioned, “If abnormal blood-test results or actual symptoms have appeared, the condition has already progressed considerably.” He added, “That is like looking for the child only after the child has left home.”

After quitting alcohol following a nine-year battle with addiction, Lee Jun-seo is now using his experience to help people struggling with alcohol addiction.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.