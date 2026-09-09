Lee Ji-hyun Says She Appeared on ‘My Golden Kids’ After Her Son Was Forced to Leave Kindergarten, Was Shocked by Provocative Editing (‘Saeropge Hasoseo’)

[Sportschosun, Woo-joo Lee] Former Jewelry member Lee Ji-hyun opened up about the emotional pain she experienced after appearing on ‘My Golden Kids.’

On the ninth, Lee Ji-hyun, formerly of Jewelry, appeared on the YouTube channel ‘Saeropge Hasoseo.’

Recalling the time of her first divorce, Lee Ji-hyun confessed, "When I was getting divorced, I thought I would be able to handle everything well. But that was arrogance. Raising children alone as a single mother was truly not easy. It was difficult to work, raise the children, and take care of the household at the same time."

After two divorces, Lee Ji-hyun was raising her children alone when she appeared on Channel A’s ‘My Golden Kids.’ She openly revealed that her son had ADHD and showed his progress through the program’s solution process. Lee Ji-hyun stated, "My son was different from other children. After he was diagnosed with ADHD, he had a very difficult time at kindergarten as well. I couldn’t understand him either, and I desperately needed help, so I decided to appear on the program." She continued, "There was a lot of pain at the time, too. People would say to me, ‘Let’s go to a kids’ café together’ or ‘Join our group,’ but I was going through my second divorce and found it difficult to participate in gatherings. If it meant the children could have fun and play, I made the difficult effort to go and spend time with the other mothers. But when something bad happens, people can turn away in an instant. My son was forced to leave the kindergarten. That was an enormous source of pain as well. Those painful experiences also became a turning point, and I decided to appear because I wanted to raise my child well but didn’t know how."

Lee Ji-hyun said she decided to appear because she desperately needed Oh Eun-young’s solution. "Regardless of the doctor, filming does not take place directly in front of the doctor. At first, my son’s problems were not clearly visible. So the production staff said, ‘If this continues, we won’t be able to identify the problem, so let’s stimulate the child and pinpoint the exact issue.’ There were moments when they provoked him in that way. Since only those parts were edited and broadcast, I was completely shocked," she said. She added, "I’m used to people insulting me, but the insults directed at my child were different. I made that decision hoping my child would get better, but things went in a different direction. I couldn’t tolerate the attacks on my child. I felt terribly sorry for him. I normally don’t read comments, but I felt I had to read the ones about my child. Reading them felt as if my flesh were being torn away."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.