Chang Kiha, Dating Yoon Ga-yi, 18 Years His Junior, Reveals the Comment That Stung Him Most: “You Became a Singer Through Luck” (Radio Star)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Chang Kiha opened up about his honest thoughts on the mixed reactions to his music and malicious comments.

The December 9 episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'Radio Star' featured the special 'The Feeling Is Rising—Let's Go, Artists!' Kim Chang-ok, Chang Kiha, Swings, and Jeon Soyeon appeared on the show.

Chang Kiha said, "I like that there is controversy surrounding my music. I like that each listener has a different opinion."

He then recalled comments he received when he released 'Bureopjiga Anheo' in the past. He said, "The comment that stayed with me was, 'I can't accept this as music.' It was basically saying, 'This music crossed the line.'"

Chang Kiha said the negative reaction had upset him at the time. However, he admitted, "At first, I felt bad, but when I thought about it, I realized I liked it."

When Kim Gu-ra remarked, "This album is going to generate a lot of negative talk, too," Chang Kiha revealed that he had his own 'safety device.'

Chang Kiha explained, "I have a song called 'Geugeon Ne Saenggakigo,'" adding, "When I get malicious comments, my fans say, 'That's just your opinion,'" drawing laughter.

Chang Kiha also revealed the comment that had stung him the most. He said, "There were comments saying, 'You became a singer through luck' and 'You mistakenly believe that you worked hard.'"

He continued, "When I first saw them, I felt it was terribly unfair. I worked very hard on this album, too," revealing how he felt at the time.

Even so, Chang Kiha said the comment prompted him to reflect on his musical career. He added, "But when I thought about it, I wondered, 'Have I shown enough different sides of myself?'"

Meanwhile, Chang Kiha recently confirmed that he has been dating actress Yoon Ga-yi for two years, drawing attention. Chang Kiha, born in 1982, and Yoon Ga-yi, born in 2000, have an 18-year age gap. The two are known to have met through Saturday Night Live Korea (SNL Korea) in 2023.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.