Byeon Woo-seok openly invokes IU at filming site... “Let’s level up together” shows her wit

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Byeon Woo-seok personally acknowledged the snack truck IU sent him, showing off their special friendship.

On the 9th, Byeon Woo-seok posted photos on his social media showing several snack trucks that had arrived at the set of Netflix’s upcoming series “Solo Leveling,” which he is currently filming.

The photos showed a variety of food trucks sent by fans and acquaintances to cheer on Byeon Woo-seok. He posted a series of photos of himself holding drinks and snacks, expressing his gratitude with emojis, including red hearts.

The snack truck that drew the most attention was the one sent by IU. Byeon Woo-seok tagged IU’s social media account directly in the photo and added a smiling emoji to acknowledge the gift.

It had previously been reported on the 2nd that IU had sent a snack truck through a food-truck company for Byeon Woo-seok and the “Solo Leveling” production team. According to the company, IU ordered what was known as the “World Star Set” to show her support for the filming.

IU’s witty messages also became a topic of discussion. A banner featured a playful three-line acrostic using Byeon Woo-seok’s name: “Byeon Woo-seok, elegance level, master’s degree.” It also carried the clever message, “Sung Jinwoo, seriously, elegance,” referring to the character played by Byeon Woo-seok. Another message read, “Let’s level up together... Anyway, go Solo Leveling team!” cheering on the filming of his next project.

The two co-starred as the male and female leads in Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s drama “Perfect Crown,” which ended in May. Even after the series concluded, they appear to be maintaining their connection by supporting each other’s activities.

Meanwhile, Byeon Woo-seok is currently immersed in filming Netflix’s upcoming series “Solo Leveling.” Based on the popular web novel and webtoon of the same name, the series follows Sung Jinwoo, the weakest E-rank hunter, as he awakens amid a life-threatening crisis and grows into the strongest hunter. Byeon Woo-seok plays the lead role of Sung Jinwoo.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.