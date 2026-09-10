Swings Received a 12 Billion Won Advance, Then Was Pushed to the Brink... “100% of My Monthly Music Revenue Went Toward Repayment” (*Radio Star*)

[Sportschosun, Kim Su-hyeon] Rapper Swings opened up about repaying an advance payment worth 12 billion won that he received while running a hip-hop entertainment company.

The September 9 episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s *Radio Star* featured the special “The Feeling Is Building—Let’s Go, Artists,” with Kim Chang-ok, Jang Kiha, Swings, and Jeon Soyeon appearing as guests.

That day, Swings said, “I have been in the hip-hop business for 18 years. When the company was at its peak, we had as many as 100 employees,” explaining that he had continued operating a hip-hop entertainment business for many years.

Swings also discussed the so-called “cash cows” responsible for the company’s main revenue. He explained, “At our company, several artists who had been performing well signed contracts around the same time, and about eight of them ended up leaving all at once.”

With the artists who had served as key sources of revenue leaving around the same time, the company faced a situation that could have caused it to falter. Swings emphasized the importance of artists in the business, saying, “In the entertainment industry, people are the assets.”

The hip-hop industry, which centered on live performances, also faced major difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic. Swings said he made a bold decision to keep the company afloat.

He recalled, “I thought, ‘I’ll use momentum and confidence to get the company back on its feet,’ and I made a reckless move.”

Swings’s solution was to receive an advance payment from a music company. He said, “I contacted a music company and received an advance payment of 12 billion won. The collateral was the rights to my music.”

However, an unexpected burden followed after he received the large advance. Swings admitted, “I proceeded ambitiously, but the problem was that I had to start repaying the advance the very next month.”

He continued, “One hundred percent of my monthly music revenue went toward repayment. No money was even deposited into my bank account,” describing how helpless he felt at the time.

After the company’s existing key sources of revenue left, Swings recruited new artists and rebuilt the company. Looking back on his decisions, he said, “At first, we had 15 rookies, but I increased that number to 100,” adding, “I was extremely ignorant.”

Although he decided to receive the enormous sum of 12 billion won, he also ended up shouldering an equivalent burden. Swings said, “I’m still paying it back. That’s why I work so hard on product placements, too,” prompting both laughter and sympathy.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.