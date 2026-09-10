'39-Year-Old Bachelor' Swings Sheds Tears of Regret After Vasectomy: "A Stupid Mistake—I Eventually Had Reversal Surgery"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Rapper Swings revealed that he underwent a vasectomy in the past, later changed his mind and ultimately had reversal surgery.

The December 9 episode of MBC's 'Radio Star' featured the special 'The Feeling Is Rising—Let's Go, Artists.' Kim Chang-ok, Jang Kiha, Swings and Jeon Soyeon appeared on the show and shared various stories.

On the show, Swings revealed that he had undergone a vasectomy in the past, saying, "I am ready to become a father."

Swings said, "About nine years ago, I thought, 'I don't want to have children,' so I had a vasectomy." He called a hospital near his home and underwent the procedure, explaining that his vas deferens were tied off at the time.

But his feelings changed over time. Swings said, "For several years, what the doctor told me kept coming back to me," adding, "He said tying them was fine, but the chances of getting pregnant decrease each year."

He continued, "After about seven or eight years had passed since the surgery, I changed my mind. I thought, 'I might want children,' so I had reversal surgery."

The test results after the reversal came as a major shock to Swings. He said, "They told me to come back after three months for the results, so I went in, and there were only seven or eight sperm cells."

He added, "Apparently, men normally have about 200 million to 300 million sperm cells. The population of a country with 200 million to 300 million people was wiped out, leaving just eight," drawing laughter with the comparison.

Recalling what happened at the time, Swings said candidly, "I went home and kept thinking, 'What am I going to do?' Then I gave up. I thought, 'Wow, I'm finished now,'" adding, "I thought, 'I made this mistake because of my own stupidity.'"

Then an unexpected twist emerged. While preparing YouTube content, Swings had his testosterone levels checked and said that he also had his sperm count tested during the process.

He said, "Since I was doing it anyway, I checked my sperm count too. But this time, the screen was completely full." He added, "I asked, 'Is this enough?' and they told me, 'You can have children now.'"

Swings eventually learned that he could have children again and burst out laughing, saying, "I can have children now."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.