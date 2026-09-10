Swings cursed at the eight artists who left his company, saying, "You fucking bastards, be slaughtered," then quickly backtracked: "I'm having a hard time" (Radio Star)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Rapper Swings unleashed harsh profanity at key artists who left his company during its most difficult period, then quickly tried to smooth things over by saying, "I love you."

The December 9 episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation's (MBC) 'Radio Star' featured Kim Chang-ok, Jang Kiha, Swings and Jeon Soyeon in a special titled 'The Feeling Is Rising~ Let's Go! Artists.'

Swings said, "I've been in the hip-hop business for 18 years. When the company grew, we had as many as 100 employees," and opened up about running his entertainment business.

The so-called 'cash cow' artists who had been responsible for the company's main revenue streams saw their contracts end around the same time and left the company all at once. Swings said, "About eight people ended up leaving at once," adding, "In fact, people are the assets in the entertainment industry."

When the hip-hop industry, which centered on live performances, was struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, Swings made the bold decision to receive a 12 billion won advance from a music company to save his business. The collateral was the rights to his music.

However, he had to begin repaying the advance the very next month, and 100% of his monthly music revenue went toward repayment. Swings recalled, "The money never even made it into my bank account."

He later rebuilt the company by filling the vacancies left by the established artists with newcomers. Looking back, Swings said, "At first, there were 15 rookies, but I increased that number to 100," and admitted, "I was extremely ignorant." He said he is still repaying the advance and drew laughter by adding, "That's why I work so hard on product placements, too."

During the process, he also revealed his lingering resentment toward the 'cash cow' artists who left. Swings bluntly said, "Be slaughtered, you fucking bastards," but quickly tried to take the edge off, saying, "I love you, I really do. I hope you come back someday. I'm having a hard time," which prompted laughter.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.