Jo Hye-ryun Expresses Belated Regret to Daughter Who Dropped Out of Prestigious High School and Transferred to HUFS: "She Said She Felt So Hurt by Me"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Jo Hye-ryun opened up about something she feels sorry for regarding her daughter.

On the 9th, a video titled "A Real-Time Pregnancy-Cravings Tour with an Honorary Briton, Just 90 Days Before Delivery" was posted on Jo Hye-ryun's YouTube channel.

Jo Hye-ryun enjoyed a date with Jin Baek, who was about three months away from giving birth. Jo Hye-ryun had previously performed a comedy sketch with Isabelle, one of Jin Baek's alter egos, a character going through adolescence. Jo Hye-ryun said, "Watching Isabelle, I felt that maybe she was trying to convey a message. It reminded me of when Woo-joo wouldn't listen. It also felt as if she represented difficult children. That made me realize I had become a mother without knowing how to raise a child."

Jin Baek then asked, "Did you apologize later?" Jo Hye-ryun replied, "I did." Jin Baek said, "Everything was resolved by one apology from my mother. She said, 'I'm sorry if I hurt you because I didn't know any better.' That immediately made me feel better. We both cried."

Jin Baek, who was pregnant with a daughter, asked Jo Hye-ryun, "As someone with more experience as a mother, is there any advice you would give me about raising a daughter?" Jo Hye-ryun answered, "I want to be a mother who stays by her daughter's side like a friend." She continued, "I was extremely busy when my daughter was young. She would always say to me, 'Mom, open your eyes,' or 'Read me a story,' but I was so tired that I would pretend to read to her while actually falling asleep. She felt so hurt by that. If I could go back, I would have been more of a friend to her." She added, "Children know whether you're genuinely playing with them or just making a token effort."

Jin Baek then asked, "Did your daughter ever bring this up? Did she grow up and get angry, saying, 'Mom, you treated me that way'?" Jo Hye-ryun said, "

She said she had felt so hurt because of her mother. She wanted her mother to be by her side, but I was too busy, and my absence left a huge void. Eventually, didn't she meet her current husband and build a happy life? She said, 'I want to have a beautiful love like Mom's,' and I was moved. It felt like I had been acknowledged."

Jo Hye-ryun previously revealed that her daughter had attended a prestigious high school in Korea before dropping out. She later went to study in the United States, but returned to Korea due to the impact of COVID-19. Jo Hye-ryun said her daughter passed a transfer exam, was admitted to Hankuk University of Foreign Studies (HUFS), and became independent.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.