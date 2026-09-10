'Love After Divorce 6' Star Noh Jung Myoung Reveals Her 'Rich Heir' Ex-Husband: "I Wasn't Allowed to Leave the House, and I Felt So Lonely"

[Sportschosun Reporter Woo-joo Lee] Noh Jung Myoung of 'Daktersin' discussed her married life with her ex-husband.

On the 9th, the YouTube channel 'Daktersin' uploaded a video titled 'Redsox's Noh Jung Myoung Almost Debuted with Aespa.'

Noh Jung Myoung had been active as a member of the girl group Redsox before marrying at the young age of 25 after becoming pregnant before marriage. Speaking about her ex-husband, she said, "I met him while I was promoting with Redsox. He was a customer who came to the salon." She added, "His father had money. He was born into wealth."

Noh Jung Myoung said, "Honestly, I liked capable men back then. Even if I was going to eat, I wanted to eat Korean beef, but there weren't many men my age who could afford to buy it for me at the time." She added, "He was capable, but more importantly, he was a really good person."

Explaining why she left the entertainment industry after getting married, Noh Jung Myoung confessed, "I had to raise a child, so I was overwhelmed with childcare. The family was conservative and didn't really want me to go out and pursue activities outside the home. I was heavily restricted from meeting friends or taking care of personal errands."

Noh Jung Myoung said, "Mothers raising children need to get out, breathe some fresh air, and socialize, but I didn't have that. I was having such a hard time because I couldn't meet my friends outside, so I even invited them to my house. But I lived with my parents-in-law. My mother-in-law told me not to go out and to invite people to the house instead. At the time, though, even that was precious time for me because I was so lonely. I think it was because I had gotten married and given birth so young."

Noh Jung Myoung also revealed that she told her family about the pregnancy late, saying, "My ex-husband couldn't tell his parents about the pregnancy until the baby was six months old. His parents were very intimidating, and I don't know the exact reason, but he was young. I think having two family members to support when he wasn't financially prepared must have felt like tremendous pressure and a burden. At the time, I didn't understand my ex-husband's feelings and resented him, but as I went through life, I came to think that he must have been having a very difficult time too."

She continued, "His parents didn't find out about the pregnancy until I was six months along. By then, my belly had started to show, making it difficult to prepare for a wedding, so we got married three months after I gave birth. I may have been the first celebrity to do that. It simply wasn't something people could imagine happening at the time."

Meanwhile, Noh Jung Myoung debuted as a member of the girl group Redsox in 2005. She married in 2009 and had one daughter, but later divorced. In 2024, she appeared on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s 'Love After Divorce 6' and began dating Seo Bo-min, but announced their breakup in December last year.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.