Seo In-young Reveals the Real Reason She Squandered 10 Billion Won: "I Spent 200 Million Won a Month; I Had No Name Recognition, So I Relied on Clothes"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Seo In-young revealed why she squandered 10 billion won.

On the 9th, a video titled "Singer Seo In-young Finally Comes to Her Senses and Prepares a New Album for the First Time in 10 Years" was posted on Seo In-young's YouTube channel.

Seo In-young met Jeon Soyeon of i-dle to ask for a new song. Jeon Soyeon, who recently made a comeback with a solo album, opened up, saying, "I've been preparing for it for a very long time. I was also quite afraid." Seo In-young responded with a laugh, "Whenever a song comes out, you automatically check the music charts first, don't you? Since your group has done well, you could be crushed by just one ranking. The last thing you need to do is manage your mental state. Nothing goes exactly as you want. Just look at me. I never expected to go through so many ups and downs either."

Seo In-young candidly confessed, "Some people said 'One More Time' would fail, too. Honestly, isn't the dance kind of funny? I thought, 'I could make it much cooler,' but it did well. I hated 'I Really Like You,' too. I planned to open a nail salon if it failed, but it ended up doing well. I didn't like it because I had to pretend to be cute."

Seo In-young said, "This is a slightly different topic, but who manages your finances?" She then complained, "My dad took away my card." Jeon Soyeon mentioned that Seo In-young had spent all of the 10 billion won she earned during her heyday and asked, "You appeared on television talking about it like that, but did you spend a lot of it on your company and things like that?" Seo In-young answered frankly, "No. I spent it shopping. Even if I earned money, I kept spending 200 million won a month, so it felt as if I had no income at all. My bank account ended up empty."

Jeon Soyeon was surprised and said, "It's not easy to spend 200 million won a month, is it?" Seo In-young drew laughter by asking in return, "Is it difficult to spend 200 million won?" Jeon Soyeon then said, "Take me shopping sometime. I'm the type who hardly buys anything. Honestly, I don't really want anything; the most I do is over-order delivery food." Seo In-young replied with a laugh, "That's strange. This is exactly where we differ. She and I aren't compatible."

Seo In-young went on to explain why she squandered the 10 billion won: "I didn't have name recognition from the beginning, so I thought I would beat everyone through my clothes. That's why I spent all the money."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.